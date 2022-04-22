Young men killed in ‘chaotic’ road crash

Two younger males have been killed after being hit by a automobile whereas serving to a broken-down bus on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics who attended described the scene as “chaotic” as they tried to deal with their deadly accidents on the aspect of Nambour Connection Road at Woombye.

The two males – aged 25 and 22 – have been serving to restore a bus that had damaged down on the aspect of the highway on Thursday round 3.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman stated a westbound automobile allegedly struck the pair.

They have been rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with life threatening accidents the place they sadly died.

Police stated nobody was on board the bus on the time of the accident.

The 43-year-old Warana lady – who was allegedly driving the automobile – was not bodily injured and helps police with their inquiries.

She returned a detrimental alcohol take a look at.

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Shane Kropp stated the scene was “very chaotic” however paramedics and bystanders who attended labored very nicely collectively.

“They got life-threatening injuries so advanced care and critical care paramedics … treated them accordingly,” he stated.

Northbound site visitors on the Bruce Highway heading in direction of the Nambour Connection Road roundabout was banked up for about 3km.

Forensic Crash Unit officers and Workplace Health and Safety representatives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with any info, together with dashcam footage within the space on the time, is urged to contact police.

