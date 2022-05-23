Young mining and metals specialists from Europe meet their African, Brazilian and Kazakhstan’s counterparts at ERG’s inaugural Group-wide Youth Forum

On 16-18 May 2022, Eurasian Resources Group (“ERG” or “the Group”), a number one diversified pure assets group which is headquartered in Luxembourg and which originated from Kazakhstan, gathered collectively 250 of younger staff from its operations the world over for the Group’s worldwide Youth Forum. Production producers and plant managers from Europe, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa, Mauritius, and Mozambique, have come to attend this distinctive occasion. The goal of the Forum, which was held in Bayanaul within the Pavlodar Region of Kazakhstan, was to raised combine ERG’s younger staff into the Group’s company tradition and set up a Group-wide Youth Council. The theme of the occasion was “ERG’s Cultural Code: A New Generation”. ERG’s staff mentioned how the company tradition contributes to reaching the corporate’s strategic objectives and discovering options to modern-day challenges.

Sabot DRC Africa Tracking Technician Steve Kamwenyi mentioned: “The more we have this kind of unity, the more we can bring everyone to one level of understanding about what the organization is all about. Of course, our countries differ from one another, with different laws in place but the purpose that the organisation have and the way that it is going and its principles, I think they are pretty much the same from what I have seen so far.”

Asylkhan Kyzdarbekov, supervisor for heating and water provide of the chief energy engineer’s service, JSC Shubarkol Komir, and chairman of the plant’s Youth Council, mentioned: “The Forum was an interesting opportunity, embracing many dedicated formats, including intellectual tasks and psychology. Comparing our employees to Marvel heroes was creative and thought-provoking, helping better understand your own strengths and areas for improvement, and in principle opening yourself to new perspectives and viewpoints.”

Oleg Mityaev, junior company accountant and management specialist at ERG in Amsterdam, mentioned: “The Forum is an example of something ERG can achieve through its size and scope. The Forum has gathered representatives of our various offices, countries and cultures. These people are here united with a common goal and mission. Such Forums significantly contribute to the development of ERG’s corporate culture as an international business.”

Felipe Heiderick, head of procurement and provide chains at BAMIN, was quoted, saying: “The youth is the future of ERG and the Youth Forum is absolutely vital. My intention is to teach what I’ve learned here to the youth of Brazil – to support them in their development as professionals, and to support the company in its drive for excellence.”

In his welcome tackle to the Forum Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of ERG, mentioned: “This Forum takes place during the Year of Corporate Culture at ERG, which we have declared across our global operations. We decided to devote this event to strengthening our corporate culture and I am delighted to see that the Forum has united ERG’s talented young employees from all over the world. We recognise that the young people of today will shape the world of tomorrow, and ERG is committed to investing in our young employees and supporting their growth and progression.”

ERG Chief People Office Inna Gubareva additionally addressed the Forum, saying: “The modern world is chaotic and unpredictable; the only way to be successful in the longer-term is through the ability to adapt, transform ourselves and transform the whole company. And it is our young employees who can be the drivers of these continuous changes, who can apply new knowledge, and who can allow us to together achieve our ambitious mission. It is our young employees who will help the company guide and shape the cultural code of ERG and help us all understand how we can reach our most ambitious goals. Our shared values make us one family and one team, and allow us to be on the same wavelength no matter what languages we speak. We hope that when you return to your companies and enterprise, you will share your newly acquired experience as well as ERG energy with your colleagues, becoming agents of future changes and improvements.”

Of ERG’s 75,000 staff and contractors, greater than 38% are employees beneath the age of 35. The newly created ERG Youth Council will present a possibility for these staff to determine precedence areas of youth coverage, strengthen the Group’s company tradition, and description a plan to extend the involvement of younger folks in reaching the corporate’s objectives.

In Kazakhstan, ERG has been implementing a variety of tasks to help its gifted staff and younger folks in native communities. This contains the ERG Academy, ERG Digital University, ERG Innovators’ Forum, the League of Professionals, the ‘LIFT’ youth expertise venture, ERG’s New Leaders, the Student Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, and ERG Open Days at native universities, amongst many different initiatives.

In Africa, with an eye fixed on uplifting younger folks in its surrounding communities and creating expert staff to match its rising operation, ERG has elevated its youth capability constructing programmes. Through its devoted coaching centres, ERG presents internships and apprenticeships to gifted youth, and organizes website excursions for college students to reveal them to careers in mining. At Metalkol, the present apprenticeship programme includes 50% girls, illustrating our dedication to creating feminine expertise inside the trade.

Meanwhile BAMIN, ERG’s subsidiary in Brazil, has launched the ‘Canteiro Escola’ initiative to offer vocational expertise coaching and employment alternatives for younger folks. Last 12 months, 160 folks have been skilled as a part of the venture, lots of whom might be employed at BAMIN sooner or later. In 2022, the Group intends to coach round 1,000 folks from native communities.

“It is splendid that it was possible to arrange the attendance in person by representatives of our remote African and Brazilian assets. Output volumes at our greenfield production facilities in Africa and Brazil are growing annually, and will play an increasingly important role in the Group’s KPIs,” added Sobotka.

