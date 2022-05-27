Young Opals shine in final-quarter comeback win over Japan

The Australian Opals have crushed Japan within the first of a three-game pleasant sequence which is able to assist resolve the ultimate squad for a house World Cup in September.

Young weapons Shyla Neal and Jade Melbourne shone within the absence of Australia’s abroad stars, powering the new-look Opals outfit to a 72-66 win at Sydney Olympic Park on Friday evening.

Tess Madgen, Cayla George and Jade Melbourne have a good time the Opals’ win over Japan. Credit:Getty

Picked up by the Seattle Storm after a break-out season within the WNBL, Melbourne made probably the most of her restricted minutes with 9 of her 11 factors coming within the closing time period as she led the Opals’ comeback.

Heal, the daughter of Boomers nice Shane and who was reduce by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky after simply 5 matches, was among the many Opals’ greatest with 10 factors, whereas captain Cayla George – certainly one of solely three gamers from the Olympic squad to function within the pleasant – led her crew with 10 factors and 10 rebounds.