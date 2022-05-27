Young Opals shine in final-quarter comeback win over Japan
The Australian Opals have crushed Japan within the first of a three-game pleasant sequence which is able to assist resolve the ultimate squad for a house World Cup in September.
Young weapons Shyla Neal and Jade Melbourne shone within the absence of Australia’s abroad stars, powering the new-look Opals outfit to a 72-66 win at Sydney Olympic Park on Friday evening.
Picked up by the Seattle Storm after a break-out season within the WNBL, Melbourne made probably the most of her restricted minutes with 9 of her 11 factors coming within the closing time period as she led the Opals’ comeback.
Heal, the daughter of Boomers nice Shane and who was reduce by the WNBA’s Chicago Sky after simply 5 matches, was among the many Opals’ greatest with 10 factors, whereas captain Cayla George – certainly one of solely three gamers from the Olympic squad to function within the pleasant – led her crew with 10 factors and 10 rebounds.
This was a really different-looking Opals lineup to the one which misplaced to the USA within the quarter-finals eventually 12 months’s Tokyo Games. With captain Jenna O’Hea and Katie Ebzery retired and a few of Australia’s largest names tied to enjoying commitments within the United States and Europe, Sara Blicavs and Melbourne Boomers stalwarts Tess Madgen and George had been the one three Olympians on the ground.
Madgen, coming off a WNBL championship with the Melbourne Boomers, stated the win was an instance of the energy and depth of the Opals squad.
“We’ve done a lot of work on culture, and I think it’s really showing through,” she stated. “We want to be a really tough defensive team, and we had to do that tonight.”
The Opals had been dominant off the glass and from outdoors out the arc as they constructed a primary half lead. Darcee Garbin, enjoying within the inexperienced and gold for the primary time on house soil, iced the Opals’ first three-pointer proper on the buzzer, earlier than Heal, Rebecca Cole and George all adopted go well with.