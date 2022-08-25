Young Tiger’s injury scare, as hopes grow for Martin’s finals return

Young Tigers forward Noah Cumberland was helped off the coaching monitor with a foot or ankle harm through the session on Thursday. Nankervis was optimistic that Cumberland would be capable to play on the Gabba subsequent Thursday evening.

“I missed the last bit of training, but I spoke to him briefly and I think he should be all right, we will find our more this arvo, but he should be right,” Nankervis mentioned.

The Tigers anticipate Tom Lynch can be nice to play despite being subbed off with some groin tightness in opposition to Essendon final Saturday evening, whereas Jack Graham (toe) stays unsure as he continued to work away from the staff on Thursday.

“Jack is such a competitive warrior, so it would be great to have him out there in the final series but whether it plays next week or not I’m not too sure, but he’ll give himself every chance,” Nankervis mentioned.