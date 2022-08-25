Young Tiger’s injury scare, as hopes grow for Martin’s finals return
Young Tigers forward Noah Cumberland was helped off the coaching monitor with a foot or ankle harm through the session on Thursday. Nankervis was optimistic that Cumberland would be capable to play on the Gabba subsequent Thursday evening.
“I missed the last bit of training, but I spoke to him briefly and I think he should be all right, we will find our more this arvo, but he should be right,” Nankervis mentioned.
The Tigers anticipate Tom Lynch can be nice to play despite being subbed off with some groin tightness in opposition to Essendon final Saturday evening, whereas Jack Graham (toe) stays unsure as he continued to work away from the staff on Thursday.
“Jack is such a competitive warrior, so it would be great to have him out there in the final series but whether it plays next week or not I’m not too sure, but he’ll give himself every chance,” Nankervis mentioned.
“And the deeper we go, the more chance he has got.”
The week off and the prospect of the surging Tigers bringing again Martin for the finals has everybody at Richmond assured they might make a run on the premiership regardless of ending exterior the highest 4.
But the Tigers should run a gauntlet of premiership contenders in the event that they had been to make the grand closing, with the winner of their elimination closing going through the loser of Sydney and Melbourne, adopted by a preliminary closing in opposition to both Geelong or Collingwood.
“It’s different, but we’ve given ourselves a chance,” Nankervis mentioned.
“I’m very grateful to be playing at this time of year. It’s so hard to get to the finals and give yourself a chance and any team in the eight is a real show, especially this year with the evenness of the competition.
“It’s different to being in the top four, but we’ve got as much chance as anyone.”
