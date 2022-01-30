Youngsters shine in second day of Portugal Grand Slam 2022

The second day of the inaugural Grand Prix in Portugal continued the unimaginable momentum of Day 1, with many firsts for a number of judo’s younger opponents

Dutch teen Joanne Van Lieshout had an unimaginable day. The 19-year-old ‘s lightning-fast footwork earned Lieshout her first-ever Grand Prix Gold.

Inês de Medeiros, Mayor of the Almada Municipality was available to award the medals.

“First match I was a little bit struggling, but after that, I came in and it was the right time and it worked,” Van Lieshout stated after the medal ceremony.

In the underneath 73kg class, the eagerness of Uzbekistan was on show from Murodjon Yuldoshev, who scored this implausible Ippon in opposition to Spain’s Cases Roca. This was additionally Yuldoshev’s first Grand Prix Gold.

He was awarded his medals by José Manuel Constantino, President of the Portuguese Olympic Committee

At the underneath 70kg girls’s class, Croatian teen Lara Cvjetko took a tactical victory over Hungary’s Gercsak, bringing house Croatia’s first gold of the 12 months.

She was awarded her medal by Colonel Stefan Marginean, Head of the IJF Military Commission.

Our man of the day is reigning World Champion Matthias Casse of Belgium, who displayed his dynamic judo all through his complete path to the ultimate. There he confronted Makinen of Finland, whom he finally defeated with this large throw, taking his first-ever Grand Prix gold with a assured efficiency he’s so typical of.

The medals had been awarded by Vladimir Barta, IJF Head Sport Director.

After the match, Casse spoke to the press.

“Yes I am very happy with the results, and also with the judo I showed today. It was a very good day, it was dynamic, and I pulled off some really great throws.”

Mayor of the Almada Municipality Inês de Medeiros honoured Portuguese judo legend Telma Monteiro in her hometown.

Monteiro acquired this tribute in recognition of her outstanding sports activities profession, which provides nice status to Almada and Portugal worldwide. The native crowd got here out in numbers to see Monteiro, and had been handled to a different unimaginable day of judo!