Your 2022 Oscars guide: Where to stream the films and what you need to know

The sizzling photographs The Power of The Dog leads the best way with 12 nominations, together with greatest image, however Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story wasn’t far behind, incomes seven. Spielberg was unsurprisingly nominated for greatest director, making him the primary individual nominated in that class in six totally different a long time. Spielberg additionally notches up an eleventh greatest image nomination, eclipsing his personal report of ten. Director Steven Spielberg on the set of West Side Story. Spielberg is aiming for his third greatest director Oscar. Credit:twentieth Century Studios The streamers are right here to remain No one inform Martin Scorsese, nevertheless it appears the streaming providers usually are not simply right here to remain; they’re right here to win. There had been almost 40 nominations between Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon movies. Netflix managed 27 alone because of The Power of the Dog and finish of the world comedy, Don’t Look Up (accessible to stream on Netflix). That determine represents essentially the most of any studio, cementing the shift in the direction of the streaming mannequin.

No streaming service has ever gained the very best image Oscar, however with The Power of The Dog, that could possibly be about to vary. Half of the ten greatest image nominees had been launched by streaming providers or concurrently on-line and in theatres. Meanwhile, Apple TV picked up its first-ever greatest image nomination for CODA (accessible to stream on Apple TV+). The surprises and snubs The greatest a part of the Academy Awards drama isn’t essentially discovering out who will get nominated, however somewhat who misses out. Despite Dune being the highest-grossing greatest image nominee – with almost $400 million in world ticket gross sales – Dennis Villeneuve was missed for greatest director. Dennis Villeneuve and Timothee Chalamet on the set of Dune. Despite being the highest-grossing greatest image nominee, Villeneuve was missed for greatest director. Credit:AP And it appears a thick accent and a dramatic wardrobe wasn’t sufficient to persuade Academy voters to sling Lady Gaga a greatest actress nomination for House of Gucci. The movie was largely missed, incomes a single nomination: greatest make-up and hairstyling for Frederic Aspiras.

The checklist of nominees additionally supplied up a number of surprises, with former Twilight star Kristen Stewart touchdown a greatest actress nod for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. The 31-year-old had beforehand been shunned by the Screen Actors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) however managed to squeeze into the Oscar race. Meanwhile, little-known Japanese movie Drive My Car roared into competition with 4 nominations, together with greatest movie, greatest director, best-adapted screenplay and greatest worldwide characteristic movie. The first-timers While there have been loads of repeat nominees on this 12 months’s lineup (we’re you, Judi Dench, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman), 9 first-time nominees had been nominated within the lead and supporting appearing classes.