Pull on a woolly beanie for glowing lights, cherry blossoms and ice-skating, plus performs, music, movies and festivals for each Sydney culture-lover in winter. A is for artwork The prized pinnacle of Australian portraiture, the Archibald, alongside the equally cherished Wynne and Sulman prizes (Art Gallery of NSW, till August 28), gives works by 115 artists in varied mediums. Ogle likenesses of artist Patricia Piccinini, journalist Laura Tingle, drag performer Courtney Act, Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and Packing Room prize-winner, filmmaker Taika Waititi (NZ-born, sure, sure) by artists together with Wendy Sharpe, Yvette Coppersmith, Anh Do, Blak Douglas, Vincent Namatjira and Kathrin Longhurst. Don't miss S.H. Ervin Gallery's "alternative" choice, Salon de Refuses (till July 24). Clockwise, from essential: Kim Leutwyler 'Courtney and Shane', oil on canvas, 102 x 76.3 cm © the artist; Sydney Cherry Blossom Festival; Supanova Comic Con and Gaming is one for Marvel followers. Credit:AGNSW/Mim Stirling, Supplied, Marvel Studios B is for blooms Flowers? In winter? Go forth petal-lovers to Sydney Cherry Blossom Festival (Auburn Botanic Gardens, August 20-28), NSW's largest flower competition, that includes hundreds of flourishing buds, Japanese music, popular culture and fusion meals, with on-site Izakaya bar. C is for comedian books

Grab Thor’s hammer, slip on a Spider-Man go well with and constitution your invisible aircraft to Supanova Comic Con and Gaming (Sydney Showground, June 18-19), a two-day popular culture fan fiesta of fan-clubs and exhibitors celebrating comics, sci-fi, fantasy, anime and gaming. D is for dinner Nosh-up on the inaugural Vivid Sydney Dinner (the Ivy Ballroom, June 4), with a desk menu created by Mr. Wong’s Dan Hong and Totti’s Mike Eggert, talks by journalist Julia Baird and artist Ken Done and music from trumpeter James Morrison and actor, author and singer Virginia Gay. Clockwise from essential: Dan Hong has created the menu for Vivid Sydney Dinner; Bangarra’s SandSong performs on the Opera House; Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (starring Austin Butler within the title position) is coming to the Sydney Film Festival. Credit:Louie Douvis, Daniel Boud, Hugh Stewart/Warner Bros E is for Eora Nation Bangarra Dance Theatre traverses the desert homelands of the Walmajarri in SandSong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert (Sydney Opera House, June 30 to July 23). Gather with artists, designers and makers from community-owned artwork centres round Australia on the third annual National Indigenous Art Fair (Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks, July 2-3). F is for movies

Fill up the soup flask for the 69th Sydney Film Festival (June 8-19, a number of venues) for acclaimed Australian artist Del Kathryn Barton’s characteristic debut Blaze, Baz Luhrmann’s high-octane portrait of the King, Elvis, and multi-award-winning Geelong theatre firm Back to Back theatre’s movie debut, Shadow. Don’t miss the German Film Festival (Palace Norton and Central, the Chauvel, till June 19) or the Children’s International Film Festival (Ritz Cinemas, till June 13) for youths aged 3-16. G is for guitar licks Trailblazing Sydney punks the Hard-Ons (The Factory, June 2), with new lead singer Tim Rogers, dig into 40 years of thrash earlier than New York City art-punk indie rockers, the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs (The Hordern, July 24), led by vocalist, pianist and magnificence maven Karen O, arrive, and lo-fi storage rockers the Strokes (Hordern Pavilion, July 28, 29). Clockwise from essential: Albert Hammond jnr of The Strokes; Haiku Hands; Disney on Ice options characters from the animated hit Frozen. Credit:Amy Harris/Invision/AP, Supplied, Disney H is for concord Melodies abound at Tumbalong Nights (Tumbalong Park, till June 18), Vivid’s curated music program that includes Hot Potato Band, Haiku Hands, Jezabels frontwoman Hayley Mary, The More Please Orchestra and extra. I is for ice-skating

Polish your lutz soar on the Bondi Festival (Bondi Beach, July 1-17), a 17-day seaside theatre, comedy and music competition with an all-ages ice rink, 32-metre excessive Bondi Vista Ferris Wheel and artwork and theatre pop-ups. Keep skating at Chill Fest Campbelltown (Koshigaya Park, July 1-17), or watch icy extravaganza Disney on Ice: Into the Magic (Sydney Olympic Park, July 13-17) with characters from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Tangled and Beauty and the Beast singing and dancing on skates. J is for jousting Battle for glory and honour at Winterfest Sydney Medieval Fair (Hawkesbury Showground, July 2,3) amid lance-bearing knights, archery contests, Vikings fight, 14th-century drugs and medieval banquets. Clockwise from essential: the Winterfest Sydney Medieval Fair; The Twits; Celeste Barber. Credit:Wolter Peeters, Supplied, Simon Schluter Ok is for youths Enter the smelly, imply, soiled trick universe of Road Dahl’s The Twits (Sydney Opera House, July 2-17) or pratfall with the most effective at Let’s Make A Circus Show (SOH, July 10-16), a Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ workshop. L is for laughs