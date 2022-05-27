Your A to Z guide to the very best things to do in Sydney
Pull on a woolly beanie for glowing lights, cherry blossoms and ice-skating, plus performs, music, movies and festivals for each Sydney culture-lover in winter.
A is for artwork
The prized pinnacle of Australian portraiture, the Archibald, alongside the equally cherished Wynne and Sulman prizes (Art Gallery of NSW, till August 28), gives works by 115 artists in varied mediums. Ogle likenesses of artist Patricia Piccinini, journalist Laura Tingle, drag performer Courtney Act, Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott and Packing Room prize-winner, filmmaker Taika Waititi (NZ-born, sure, sure) by artists together with Wendy Sharpe, Yvette Coppersmith, Anh Do, Blak Douglas, Vincent Namatjira and Kathrin Longhurst. Don’t miss S.H. Ervin Gallery’s “alternative” choice, Salon de Refuses (till July 24).
B is for blooms
Flowers? In winter? Go forth petal-lovers to Sydney Cherry Blossom Festival (Auburn Botanic Gardens, August 20-28), NSW’s largest flower competition, that includes hundreds of flourishing buds, Japanese music, popular culture and fusion meals, with on-site Izakaya bar.
C is for comedian books
Grab Thor’s hammer, slip on a Spider-Man go well with and constitution your invisible aircraft to Supanova Comic Con and Gaming (Sydney Showground, June 18-19), a two-day popular culture fan fiesta of fan-clubs and exhibitors celebrating comics, sci-fi, fantasy, anime and gaming.
D is for dinner
Nosh-up on the inaugural Vivid Sydney Dinner (the Ivy Ballroom, June 4), with a desk menu created by Mr. Wong’s Dan Hong and Totti’s Mike Eggert, talks by journalist Julia Baird and artist Ken Done and music from trumpeter James Morrison and actor, author and singer Virginia Gay.
E is for Eora Nation
Bangarra Dance Theatre traverses the desert homelands of the Walmajarri in SandSong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert (Sydney Opera House, June 30 to July 23). Gather with artists, designers and makers from community-owned artwork centres round Australia on the third annual National Indigenous Art Fair (Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks, July 2-3).
F is for movies
Fill up the soup flask for the 69th Sydney Film Festival (June 8-19, a number of venues) for acclaimed Australian artist Del Kathryn Barton’s characteristic debut Blaze, Baz Luhrmann’s high-octane portrait of the King, Elvis, and multi-award-winning Geelong theatre firm Back to Back theatre’s movie debut, Shadow. Don’t miss the German Film Festival (Palace Norton and Central, the Chauvel, till June 19) or the Children’s International Film Festival (Ritz Cinemas, till June 13) for youths aged 3-16.
G is for guitar licks
Trailblazing Sydney punks the Hard-Ons (The Factory, June 2), with new lead singer Tim Rogers, dig into 40 years of thrash earlier than New York City art-punk indie rockers, the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs (The Hordern, July 24), led by vocalist, pianist and magnificence maven Karen O, arrive, and lo-fi storage rockers the Strokes (Hordern Pavilion, July 28, 29).
H is for concord
Melodies abound at Tumbalong Nights (Tumbalong Park, till June 18), Vivid’s curated music program that includes Hot Potato Band, Haiku Hands, Jezabels frontwoman Hayley Mary, The More Please Orchestra and extra.
I is for ice-skating
Polish your lutz soar on the Bondi Festival (Bondi Beach, July 1-17), a 17-day seaside theatre, comedy and music competition with an all-ages ice rink, 32-metre excessive Bondi Vista Ferris Wheel and artwork and theatre pop-ups. Keep skating at Chill Fest Campbelltown (Koshigaya Park, July 1-17), or watch icy extravaganza Disney on Ice: Into the Magic (Sydney Olympic Park, July 13-17) with characters from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Tangled and Beauty and the Beast singing and dancing on skates.
J is for jousting
Battle for glory and honour at Winterfest Sydney Medieval Fair (Hawkesbury Showground, July 2,3) amid lance-bearing knights, archery contests, Vikings fight, 14th-century drugs and medieval banquets.
Ok is for youths
Enter the smelly, imply, soiled trick universe of Road Dahl’s The Twits (Sydney Opera House, July 2-17) or pratfall with the most effective at Let’s Make A Circus Show (SOH, July 10-16), a Flying Fruit Fly Circus’ workshop.
L is for laughs
The temperature’s no joke, so crack funnies with these homegrown gag-meisters: Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor lead mini-comedy competition Let’s Laugh (Sydney Opera House, June 1-2); invincible Instagram parody star Celeste Barber scorches pretension in Fine, Thanks (State Theatre, June 2); Sam Simmons bends fastidiously in The Knees Show (Sydney Opera House, June 2-3); Geraldine Hickey presents Now I’ve Got A Boat (Sydney Opera House, June 3); and Dan Ilic’s satirical podcast celebrates 10 Years of a Rational Fear! (Sydney Opera House, June 4). Award-winner Rhys Nicholson returns with Rhys! Rhys! (Comedy Store, July 7-8); Lano and Woodley debut Moby Dick (Enmore Theatre, July 8-9; Concourse, July 15-16) and Judith Lucy and Denise Scott are Still Here (Enmore June 10 and July 10; Concourse, June 11-12).
M is for musicals
Take a spoonful of theatre magic at Mary Poppins (Lyric Theatre, till July 17), swoon with star-crossed lovers Christian and Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Capitol Theatre, till September 25), croon Britney, *NSYNC and Goo Go Dolls at Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical (State Theatre, June 30 to July 10) or sit ringside as Dubbo Championship Wrestling strikes to Parramatta (Riverside Theatre, June 16-25). Still time to catch An American in Paris (Theatre Royal, till July 2).
N is for neighbourhood
The Even Greater Sydney Planning Committee (NSW Parliament House, June 8-9), helmed by author and comic HG Nelson and broadcaster James Valentine, be part of Vivid to strengthen our metropolis’s future: Plan. Build. Demolish. Repeat.
O is for opera
Tragedy, giant wigs, blisteringly unimaginable love – Opera Australia’s winter season delivers Graeme Murphy’s manufacturing of Madama Butterfly (Sydney Opera House, June 29 to July 30); Stacey Alleaume as Violetta in La Traviata (SOH, July 5 to November 4); Il Trovatore (SOH, July 15-30); Great Opera Hits (SOH, July 17-October 30) and Cameron Mackintosh’s new manufacturing of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera (SOH, August 19 to October 16).
P is for politics
Watch Aaron Sorkin, grasp of gripping political dramas (The West Wing, A Few Good Men), chat with ABC 7:30 presenter Leigh Sales about mirroring actual life on display (State Theatre, June 1) earlier than exploring Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s dwelling suburb, Marrickville, on the Inner West Ale Trail, a celebration of 11 unbiased craft breweries (every day, innerwestaletrail.com.au).
Q is for queer
Celebrate Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ historical past at Queer Sydney: Powerhouse Late x Vivid Ideas (Powerhouse Museum, June 16), a sequinned cavalcade of queer talks, quick movies, archival footage and pictures, disco hoofing and a vogue parade that includes Cindy Pastel, Tacky Onassis, Porcelain Alice, Sexy Galexy and extra.
R is for réjouissance
French for revelry and the idea of the eighth Bastille Festival (The Rocks, Circular Quay, July 14-17), 4 days of wonderful cheese, wine, bread, pastries and meats alongside dwell music, artwork and markets. Très grand.
S is for stage
Escape the chilly with fiery, warming, heated and sultry theatre works for each palette. Catch Merlynn Tong’s Singapore cash and gangster drama Golden Blood (Griffin, June 24 to July 30); MTC’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes (Belvoir, June 2 to July 10), Kunst’s Horses (25A, Belvoir Downstairs, June 15-25); bonnet-drama The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (Roslyn Packer Theatre, June 21 to July 16), Ewen Leslie in Strange Case of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde (Roslyn Packer Theatre, August 3 to September 3), Bell Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors (SOH, August 17 to September 17) and schoolteacher black comedy Chalkface (Drama Theatre, September 15 to October 29).
T is for tennis
A celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tradition, by way of tennis, the NSW National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (Sydney Olympic Park, June 4, 5) is a free occasion that includes teaching, match play and cultural actives. Open to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islanders individuals who play tennis at native or aggressive stage.
U is for undulating
Artist Lauren Brincat releases 190-square-metres of flowing, floating, pulsingly vibrant silk material in Tutti Presto fff (Sydney Opera House steps, June 3-4), a mammoth transferring sculpture accompanied by drummers, for Vivid.
V is for Vivid
The coronary heart of the wintry competition is glowing nights. Stroll the Light Walk (Sydney Foreshore, till June 18) the longest steady illumination path in Vivid’s historical past, stretching eight kilometres from the Sydney Opera House to Central Station. Guidance comes from greater than 200 LED sculptural birds, a part of artist Chris Daniel’s Future Natives set up.
W is for winter solstice
The shortest day, the longest night time, time for nature and rejuvenation on the Winter Solstice Festival (Camperdown Commons, June 18), a free get-together that includes garden sack races, a produce market, compost and rising greens workshops and a tour of the Pocket City farm.
X is for X-mas
Loading
It’s chilly! Play Christmas video games, sing Yuletide tunes and sip mulled wine at Tinseltown (Entertainment Quarter, July 6-31), a Christmas-themed pop-up bar with family-friendly classes. Prizes abound for ugliest Christmas jumper.
Y is for yarn
Revel in cable sew and loosely twisted skeins on the Craft & Quilt Fair Sydney (Sydney Olympic Park, June 29 to July 3), a woollen wonderland of knitters, quilters and embroiderers.
Z is for zoo
Pining for extra nighttime illumination? Sydney Zoo’s Glow (Bungarribee, till June 18) twinkles with big glimmering animal sculptures, kinetic gentle swings, a glowing golf course, a 12-metre gentle tunnel, a shimmering ferris wheel and a UV gentle safari.
Your important information to the most effective issues to see and do in your metropolis. Sign up to our Culture Fix newsletter here.