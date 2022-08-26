Your complete guide to Day 2 at the Minnesota State Fair

Friday is Day 2 on the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!

Early hen specials can be found till 1 p.m. at each the Mighty Midway and the Kidway.

It’s Governor’s Fire Prevention Day, so catch hearth security and life-saving actions all through the fairgrounds.

Click here to see your complete each day information from the State Fair for Friday, Aug. 26.

Music on the Fair

The second evening on the Grandstand options Counting Crows with particular visitor The Wallflowers. Tickets vary from $34 to $51.

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule