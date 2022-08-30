Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair

Monday is Day 5 on the Minnesota State Fair!

Seniors can get discounted admission, and all-day specials are on provide for Mighty Midway and Kidway rides and video games.

It’s Minnesota State Patrol Day. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the North End, squad automobiles shall be on show and troopers will “highlight some of the unique services offered by the Minnesota State Patrol.”

Music on the Fair

Monday night time on the Grandstand options the Beach Boys and the Temptations with particular visitor Tower of Power. The present begins at 7 p.m. Tickets vary from $37 to $50.

