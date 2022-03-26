‘Your freedom is ours’, Biden assures Duda during Poland visit

On his last day in Europe, President Joe Biden on Saturday sought to reassure Poland that the US would defend it in opposition to any assaults by Russia.

He additionally acknowledged that the NATO ally bore the burden of the refugee disaster from the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

“Your freedom is ours,” Biden told Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, echoing one of Poland’s unofficial mottos.

At the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, the two leaders spoke of their mutual respect and shared goals to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Although times are very difficult, today Polish-American relations are flourishing,” Duda said.

More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, with 2 million going to Poland.

Earlier this week, the US announced it would take in as many as 100,000 refugees. Biden told Duda that he understood Poland was “taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of NATO’s responsibility.”

Biden called the “collective defence” agreement of NATO a “sacred commitment” and said the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.

“I’m confident that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin was counting on dividing NATO,” Biden said about the Russian president. “But he hasn’t been able to do it. We’ve all stayed together.”

Biden visits troops, refugees

With the conflict coming into its second month, European safety is going through its most critical take a look at since World War II.

Western leaders have spent the previous week consulting over contingency plans in case the battle spreads. The invasion has shaken NATO from any complacency it might need felt and solid a darkish shadow over Europe.

Biden’s nationwide safety adviser, Jake Sullivan, stated a speech that Biden was scheduled to provide later Saturday in Poland’s capital would define the “urgency of the challenge that lies ahead” and “what the conflict in Ukraine means for the world, and why it is so important that the free world stay in unity and resolve in the face of Russian aggression.”

Biden’s remarks will finish a four-day journey that included a collection of summits in Brussels. In addition to the assembly with Duda, he stopped by a gathering of US and Ukrainian diplomatic and defence officers for an replace on Ukraine’s army, diplomatic and humanitarian scenario.

Also on the schedule: a cease at a stadium the place Ukrainian refugees go to acquire a Polish identification quantity that offers them entry to social providers akin to well being care and colleges.

The stadium was in-built 2012 when Poland and Ukraine hosted the European soccer championship and was meant to symbolise how far the 2 nations had come because the Cold War. More not too long ago, it served as a area hospital for COVID-19 sufferers.

Biden previewed his closing speech throughout appearances Friday in Rzeszow.

“You’re in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs,” he advised members of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division throughout a go to to their momentary headquarters. “Is democracy going to prevail and the values we share, or are autocracies going to prevail?”

During a briefing on the refugee response, Biden stated “the single most important thing that we can do from the outset” to drive Putin to cease the conflict “is keeping the democracies united in our opposition.”

Biden praised the humanitarian effort as being of “such an enormous consequence” given the scope of the disaster, which provides as much as probably the most vital move of refugees inside Europe since World War II.

He appeared to lament that safety issues “understandably” will maintain him from visiting Ukraine on this journey.

Duda, who appeared with Biden on Friday, stated the refugees are “guests.”

“We do not want to call them refugees. They are our guests, our brothers, our neighbors from Ukraine, who today are in a very difficult situation,” he stated.

The US has been sending cash and provides to help the refugee effort. This week, Biden introduced $1 billion in further assist along with accepting refugees.

The US and lots of of its allies have imposed a number of rounds of financial and different sanctions on Russian people, banks and different entities in hopes that the cumulative impact will drive Putin to withdraw his troops.

Biden was scheduled to return to Washington after his Warsaw speech.