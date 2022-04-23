Your guide to buying used and refurbished Samsung Galaxy phones | CNN Underscored

This article is part of CNN Underscored’s Earth Week, a weeklong give attention to our planet and methods to have fun and protect it. We’ll be that includes tips about find out how to stay extra sustainably, merchandise that can assist you spend extra time in nature and unique offers all week, so verify in each morning to see what’s new, and you should definitely subscribe to the CNN Underscored newsletter to see all of it.

Buying a used or refurbished Samsung Galaxy telephone is among the best methods to save cash relating to getting a brand new cellphone, whether or not it’s because of a cracked show or just because it’s time to improve. Flagship units just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra price $1,199 at a minimal. And that’s a hefty sum to spend on a telephone. Plus, shopping for a used telephone is best for the setting because you’re avoiding the waste created from shopping for a model new one.

If you’re not somebody who wants the newest and biggest tech, it would make extra sense to discover a used Galaxy Note, an older Galaxy S9/S10/S20 or comparable for a fraction of the price of a brand new telephone. Not solely are you able to discover a whole lot on a used or refurbished Galaxy telephone, however many locations settle for trade-ins of your present telephone, turning your current telephone into some type of money or credit score that may be utilized towards the price of your new-to-you telephone.

And don’t fear, shopping for a used or refurbished machine doesn’t need to be intimidating. To enable you to out, we wish to begin by breaking down the variations between a used and refurbished telephone.

Used vs. refurbished



When searching for a substitute telephone, you’re going to see three phrases used fairly incessantly: new, used and refurbished. While there are some similarities between the latter two, there are some distinct variations that you must know.

First of all, a brand new machine is strictly what the identify implies — new. It’s by no means been opened or utilized in any capability. It’s in the identical situation because it was when it left the manufacturing facility. When you purchase instantly from Samsung, your wi-fi provider or a retailer like Best Buy, you’re shopping for a brand new machine except it’s explicitly mentioned that you just’re shopping for a refurbished telephone.

There’s nothing mistaken with shopping for a brand new machine. It’s in mint situation and has a manufacturing facility guarantee and the newest tech, nevertheless it’s often the costliest path to go with none form of promotion.

Used Samsung Galaxy telephones are frequent on websites like Swappa. That means it’s a tool that has been beforehand used and may present on a regular basis put on and tear. You might need minor scuffs on the sides of the telephone, or a small scratch on the display screen or glass again. The software program that runs on the telephone can have been manufacturing facility reset, erasing all private data the earlier proprietor saved on it and supplying you with a like-new setup expertise.

When searching for a used telephone, make sure that to learn by the product description intently. Pay consideration to any famous beauty defects, and when unsure, request a photograph (or higher pictures) so that you totally perceive what you’re shopping for. More typically than not, used telephones don’t include a guaranty. If it breaks a couple of months after you get it, you’re again at sq. one.

The upside to coping with some scuffs and scratches is that you just’re typically in a position to save your self a bunch of cash. This is in the end the place the very best offers on a Samsung Galaxy telephone are to be discovered.

On the opposite hand, refurbished Galaxy telephones have been examined and repaired by the corporate promoting them. For instance, if an organization receives a Galaxy S20 with a damaged show, it could substitute the display screen after which checklist the telephone as refurbished. Most firms that promote refurbished telephones can have some form of diagnostic checkup to confirm every part is in working order and all required repairs have been made.

Not all repairs are completed by the unique producer, or on this case, Samsung. Companies like Amazon use a third-party service to refurbish units earlier than itemizing them.

A profit to purchasing a refurbished machine, along with figuring out the telephone is in working order, is that almost all companies will embody some form of guarantee. Some are restricted to 90 days, whereas others are a full yr.

Regardless of the situation of the Samsung telephone you find yourself buying, an important issue you wish to take into accounts is that the corporate you’re shopping for from is a good retailer. Companies like Swappa, Decluttr, choose eBay sellers and wi-fi carriers meet that bar.

What to verify: Condition and antenna bands



Once you’ve narrowed down what kind of Samsung Galaxy telephone you need — new, used or refurbished — listed below are two extra issues to remember when you store. Double-check the situation of the machine. Sites like Swappa require listings to have pictures that clearly present any harm in addition to the show, and most sellers will add extra pictures when requested. Again, simply make sure that to learn by the outline fastidiously and pay attention to any points, speaking with the vendor when you’ve got questions.

Another issue that you must consider is provider compatibility, or antenna bands. If a Samsung telephone is listed as unlocked, odds are it’s going to work on any and all carriers within the US. However, there are some Galaxy telephones which are listed as GSM or CDMA telephones, and people two applied sciences are very completely different.

The brief model of it: AT&T and T-Mobile use GSM, whereas Verizon and people Sprint clients who haven’t switched to T-Mobile’s community after the merger use CDMA.

Our finest recommendation is to purchase an unlocked Samsung telephone. Not solely does that guarantee you should utilize the telephone in your present provider, however in case you ever determine to modify carriers, you solely have to swap the SIM card inside your telephone. And in case you occur to journey internationally, you’ll almost definitely be capable of use the telephone abroad.

While buying, you’ll have to determine which mannequin of telephone you need, the colour and the quantity of space for storing, however websites like Declutter checklist each element that you must know.

What to learn about buying and selling in



After choosing out a brand new Samsung telephone, you’re left to determine what to do along with your previous telephone. All wi-fi carriers and even most retailers that promote cell telephones now settle for trade-ins. That is, you give them your previous telephone, and in change they’ll provide you with both a credit score for the shop or chilly onerous money.

We extremely suggest placing a case — or, on the very least, a screen protector — in your Samsung telephone with a purpose to shield it and assist enhance its worth down the highway.

Trade-in websites like Decluttr or It’s Worth More will ask you a sequence of questions to find out the situation of your telephone after which current you with a suggestion. If you settle for it, you’ll be despatched a field with a pay as you go label to ship your previous telephone in. Just a few days later, cash magically reveals up in your account. It’s fairly cool.

Even Samsung itself has gotten into the used telephones recreation through its official Samsung Re-Newed store. These units are totally examined to work like-new, and are available in brand-new packaging full with a contemporary battery. Samsung presently gives the previous few generations of Galaxy telephones Re-Newed at a reduction, together with the current Galaxy S21 starting at just $675 (or much less in case you’re buying and selling in).

If you’re trying to improve to a brand new telephone just like the Galaxy S22, Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 and also you’re shopping for instantly from Samsung, you possibly can commerce in as much as 4 of your previous units instantly. Samsung will take telephones, tablets and wearables. You’ll have to undergo a brief query and reply session, choosing the machine(s) you’re buying and selling in, the present situation after which accepting the supply.

If you need a big choice of Galaxy S smartphones relationship again to the S5 and Note 9, then Decluttr could be the best choice. You can discover financial savings on the current and still-great Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, in addition to some older units such because the Galaxy Note and unique Galaxy Z Flip. With any of those units, Decluttr very clearly lists the storage dimension, colour, networks it helps and refurbishment situation.

This means that you can choose a tool with a transparent understanding of what you’re really getting and can hopefully keep away from any points. Decluttr additionally shares a ton of details about its refurbishing and checking course of, so this fashion you’ll know precisely what form your machine can be in upon arrival.

And in case you’re trying to commerce in, Decluttr makes it simple to kind in your machine identify, charge the situation and see how a lot you’ll be provided. You can lock that worth in, select find out how to receives a commission and even get a pay as you go label to ship it in.

This on-line market isn’t nearly auctions anymore, and lots of listings additionally supply buy-it-now choices. There are some candy offers at eBay, however not all gross sales are the identical. As with shopping for something on the positioning, you’ll wish to verify over the merchandise description and the vendor’s score. In some circumstances, you may discover a big-box retailer like Best Buy promoting objects on its eBay storefront.

And as you’d anticipate, eBay is a treasure trove for Samsung Galaxy units, together with limited-edition fashions. Just you should definitely verify the community compatibility and circumstances, and keep in mind you possibly can at all times ask the vendor for clarification. Now, in case you’re trying to promote on eBay, you’ll have to make an inventory, however there’s no assure on the quantity you’ll obtain. And even in case you do full a sale on eBay, there are fairly a couple of charges you’ll need to take care of, to not point out the occasional rip-off that asks you to ship the machine abroad.

If you desire a comparatively hassle-free promoting or shopping for expertise, give Swappa a shot. Look by the entire Samsung Galaxy listings and also you’ll discover a variety of units in any respect worth ranges and high quality. You’re shopping for instantly from the telephone’s present proprietor, so something you get on Swappa can be used.

You can ask the vendor a query within the feedback on an inventory, and in case you need assistance from Swappa, the corporate could be very responsive and keen to assist.

Selling on Swappa is simply as simple, permitting you to checklist any supported machine. Just be prepared for potential patrons to attempt to negotiate a greater worth within the feedback in your itemizing.