Your guide to the 2022 L.A. City Council District 13 election

The City Council’s thirteenth District was rocked final yr when Los Angeles cleared out a large homeless camp at Echo Park Lake, which became a flashpoint within the citywide debate about how to answer the disaster of unhoused individuals in L.A.

Now, 4 persons are difficult Mitch O’Farrell, the incumbent who supported the clearing of Echo Park Lake. If nobody receives a majority within the main election Tuesday — a possible situation with such a big subject — the highest two will face off within the Nov. 8 runoff.

The district

District 13 runs from Hollywood by means of Silver Lake and Echo Park south to MacArthur Park and north into Glassell Park..

Fundraising

Here are the newest candidate fundraising numbers from the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.

The race

Homelessness has emerged as an enormous challenge within the race. O’Farrell has described the Echo Park operation as successful, saying it restored the general public’s entry to the park and eliminated an encampment stricken by crime and heavy drug use. Corado, Pynoos and Soto-Martinez criticized the Echo Park operation, and vowed to repeal town’s anti-camping regulation, which O’Farrell helps. Also at play is the query of defunding, and even abolishing, the police. O’Farrell says he opposes each concepts, hitting again at his rivals on that challenge.

Readings from different publications

