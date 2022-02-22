Your Regular Pulao Gets A Colorful Makeover With This Beetroot Aloo Pulao Recipe

I like the presence of beetroot in my kitchen pantry. Besides including a pop of color, it additionally lends a great deal of dietary properties. I normally add this particular veggie to my salads and sandwiches; however this time, it determined so as to add it to my rice, as a result of, why not? Rice is a particularly in style dish, not simply in India, however throughout numerous different cuisines. It owes its ubiquity to its versatility. Steamed or fried, plain or spiced – there is a host of recipes round rice you could find in all places you go. In India, if plain rice is the commonest, pulao comes a detailed second. And after we speak about pulao, aloo pulao is what involves the thoughts first. Here, we have now a recipe that provides the distinct traits of beetroot. Aloo pulao turns into beetroot pulao with this easy-peasy recipe.

As per the e-book, ‘Healing Foods’, by DK Publishing, “Beets contain a unique group of antioxidants called betacyanins, which help greatly in boosting the immune system.” Another characteristic that makes beetroot a wonderful immunity-boosting meals is that it’s loaded with vitamin C.

So, it solely is sensible so as to add this veggie in our recipes, together with pulao.

How To Make Beetroot Pulao I Beetroot Pulao Recipe

Make this beetroot pulao (or pink rice, as I prefer to name it) and you will maintain coming again to this recipe.

