Your Saturday weather: Fire danger in Northern and Western Cape | News24

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for very excessive hearth hazard situations anticipated over the Kamiesberg municipality of the Northern Cape and in locations over the West Coast District of the Western Cape.

The climate in your province

Gauteng is partly cloudy and funky with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.

Mpumalanga is cloudy with morning fog within the east, in any other case partly cloudy and heat, with scattered showers and thundershowers however remoted within the south-east. It will likely be scorching within the Lowveld.

Conditions in Limpopo will likely be cloudy with morning fog patches within the east, in any other case partly cloudy and heat with remoted showers and thundershowers however scattered showers within the south.

The North West will likely be partly cloudy and heat with scattered showers and thundershowers however remoted within the excessive south-west, the place will probably be partly cloudy.

Partly cloudy and heat situations are anticipated within the Free State with remoted afternoon showers and thundershower however scattered within the north the place will probably be cloudy.

The Northern Cape will likely be partly cloudy and scorching with remoted afternoon thundershowers.

The wind alongside the coast will likely be contemporary to sturdy southerly to south-easterly.

At first, cloudy and funky situations are anticipated alongside the south coast of the Western Cape, changing into advantageous and heat by the afternoon. It will likely be highly regarded over the inside.

The wind alongside the coast will likely be a contemporary to sturdy south to south-easterly however average to contemporary south-easterly alongside the south coast.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will likely be cool in locations alongside the coast, in any other case partly cloudy and heat, changing into advantageous over the inside from the afternoon.

The wind alongside the coast will likely be mild and variable, changing into a contemporary south-easterly from late morning.

The jap half of the Eastern Cape will likely be partly cloudy and funky to heat, however cloudy in locations south of escarpment, with mild rain alongside the Wild Coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are anticipated.

At first, the wind alongside the coast will likely be a average south-westerly, changing into south-easterly by afternoon however north-easterly from the night.

KwaZulu-Natal will likely be cloudy and funky however heat in some areas of the north with remoted showers and rain.

The wind alongside the coast will likely be a average southerly to south-westerly however contemporary within the north, changing into easterly to north-easterly from the south within the afternoon.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is average.