Your weather: Flood warning for Eastern Cape on Friday | News24

The South African Weather Service has issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain resulting in widespread flooding anticipated over the central coast and inside of the Eastern Cape. The province can even count on very chilly and moist circumstances with gentle snowfalls on the excessive mountain peaks.

Snowfall can also be anticipated within the Central Karoo within the Western Cape and the southern components of the Karoo Hoogland within the Northern Cape.

The climate in your province:

Gauteng might be partly cloudy and funky with remoted showers and thundershowers.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.

Mpumalanga might be heat within the Lowveld, in any other case partly cloudy and funky with remoted afternoon showers and thundershowers over the Highveld area.

Limpopo might be partly cloudy and funky to heat with remoted afternoon showers and thundershowers within the southwest, the place it is going to change into cloudy within the night.

The North West might be partly cloudy and funky, changing into cloudy, with scattered showers and thundershowers, however remoted within the east.

The Free State might be partly cloudy and chilly to chill, changing into cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, however widespread within the south-west. Light snowfall is anticipated alongside the Lesotho border.

The Northern Cape might be cloudy and chilly with remoted to scattered showers and thundershowers, however widespread within the southeast.

The Western Cape might be cloudy to partially cloudy and chilly to chill with remoted showers within the excessive japanese components and over the Overberg District till within the afternoon. It might be nice within the northwest from the mid-morning.

The wind alongside the coast might be average to contemporary southeasterly within the west within the morning in any other case westerly to south-westerly.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape might be cloudy and chilly with widespread showers and thundershower however scattered in locations within the west.

The wind alongside the coast might be contemporary to robust westerly.

The japanese half of the Eastern Cape might be cloudy and funky to chilly with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind alongside the coast might be average to contemporary southerly, however westerly in locations within the west.

KwaZulu-Natal might be partly cloudy and heat however cool within the south, changing into cloudy within the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers however remoted within the north.

The wind alongside the coast might be Moderate to contemporary northerly to north-westerly north of Richards Bay, in any other case southerly to south-westerly spreading to Kosi Bay within the night.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is average.