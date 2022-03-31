Your weather: More thunderstorms expected in Eastern Cape on Friday | News24

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with doable hail, damaging winds, extreme lightning, and heavy downpours anticipated over the Eastern Cape besides over the northern and southwestern components.

The climate in your province:

Gauteng will probably be wonderful and heat.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index could be very excessive.

Mpumalanga will probably be wonderful and heat however sizzling within the Lowveld, turning into partly cloudy within the afternoon.

Limpopo will probably be wonderful and heat however partly cloudy within the south and east.

The North West will probably be partly cloudy and heat with remoted showers and thundershowers within the west

Partly cloudy and funky to heat climate is anticipated within the Free State, with remoted to scattered showers and thundershowers besides within the excessive east.

The Northern Cape will probably be sizzling within the northwest, in any other case partly cloudy and funky to heat with remoted showers and thundershowers besides within the excessive west. It will probably be scattered within the southeast.

The wind alongside the coast will probably be average southerly turning into robust within the afternoon

Partly cloudy situations are anticipated over the southern and north-eastern components of the Western Cape, with remoted showers and rain, in any other case wonderful and funky to heat

The wind alongside the coast will probably be average to contemporary south to south-easterly, however robust in locations alongside the West Coast.

It will probably be gentle to average south-westerly east of Stilbaai from late morning till the afternoon whereas turning into north-westerly east of George within the night.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will probably be cloudy and funky with scattered showers and rain, however widespread thundershowers in locations within the east

The wind alongside the coast will probably be gentle to average southwesterly, reaching contemporary to robust within the afternoon.

The japanese half of the Eastern Cape will probably be partly cloudy in locations, in any other case cloudy and funky with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind alongside the coast will probably be average to contemporary south-westerly, reaching robust within the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will probably be partly cloudy and heat to sizzling with remoted showers and thundershowers however scattered within the south the place it would cloudy and funky.

The wind alongside the coast will probably be average north-easterly within the north in any other case southerly to south-westerly.

The anticipated UVB sunburn index is excessive.