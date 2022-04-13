‘You’re a disgrace’: Labor supporter gatecrashes Prime Minister’s event

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was confronted by an offended activist final night time at a sports activities membership in western Sydney as he hosted a personal occasion for the travelling press pack.

The younger man, who seems to be a Labor supporter on his social media accounts, will be seen on video screaming “you are a disgrace” on the Prime Minister after confronting him inside The Rowers membership in Penrith.

“Across the Nepean river people lost their houses and they were burnt,” the person yelled, referring to the black summer season bushfires of 2019-20.

He was shortly faraway from the venue by police and later uploaded the footage to social media website TikTok, the place he describes himself as a political activist.