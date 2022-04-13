‘You’re a disgrace’: Labor supporter gatecrashes Prime Minister’s event
Prime Minister Scott Morrison was confronted by an offended activist final night time at a sports activities membership in western Sydney as he hosted a personal occasion for the travelling press pack.
The younger man, who seems to be a Labor supporter on his social media accounts, will be seen on video screaming “you are a disgrace” on the Prime Minister after confronting him inside The Rowers membership in Penrith.
“Across the Nepean river people lost their houses and they were burnt,” the person yelled, referring to the black summer season bushfires of 2019-20.
He was shortly faraway from the venue by police and later uploaded the footage to social media website TikTok, the place he describes himself as a political activist.
The video reveals the person approaching Morrison and asking for a photograph and figuring out himself as an area from the close by Blue Mountains. His social media accounts embrace photographs of him attending a Labor discussion board and supporting Labor MP for Macquarie Susan Templeman.
When Morrison realises the person is recording the alternate, he informs him: “This is a private event. I’m hosting drinks for the media event.”
Labor chief Anthony Albanese additionally held drinks for media retailers protecting his marketing campaign on Monday night time.
It is the second incident of its form that Morrison has confronted previously week, the place the request for a selfie has been used to heckle the Prime Minister for the aim of circulating the footage on social media.