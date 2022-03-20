‘You’re seen as risky’: non-white workers held back by subtle racism

“I deliberately play up my Australian accent so I make people feel more comfortable and more receptive to what I’m saying.” The report says unconscious bias in hiring practices is locking non-white individuals out of jobs for which they’re well-qualified and holding them again from deserved promotions. ‘If you are not white, you won’t get promoted to a better place. No matter how nice you might be and the way exhausting you’re employed.’ A survey participant Hiring managers usually consider workers in opposition to a westernised notion of the “ideal employee”, preferring candidates with Western-sounding surnames and stereotypical Australian accents, the report says. Looking for candidates who’re an excellent “cultural or organisational fit” for the office can find yourself being a unconscious code for “we’re looking for someone just like us”.

The report says managers usually recognise and reward “Western-centric leadership styles” similar to extroversion and self-promotion whereas stereotyping non-white employees as much less assured and bold. “If you are not white, you won’t get promoted to a higher position,” one participant informed the Diversity Council’s survey. “No matter how great you are and how hard you work.” Another stated: “Unfortunately, the truth is people hire others that look and are similar to them, what they’re comfortable with and with people in leadership roles and managers being typically male and white, this is what they tend to hire, promote or give opportunities to.” Lisa Annese, the chief govt of the Diversity Council of Australia, says Australian workplaces have low racial literacy. Credit:Peter Braig About 95 per cent of essentially the most senior positions in Australian organisations are held by individuals with an Anglo-Celtic or European background whereas solely 4.7 per cent have a non-European background, based on the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Diversity Council of Australia chief govt Lisa Annese stated: “The problem we have in Australia is that we don’t know how to have a conversation about race. “We don’t feel comfortable discussing it, so we use sanitised language about ‘multiculturalism’ and ‘harmony’. Loading “But the reality in Australia is that our base worldview is white, and Westernness and whiteness are subconsciously seen as superior to other identities.” Companies ought to set racial variety hiring targets and make them public to point out they’re dedicated to tackling racism, the report recommends.