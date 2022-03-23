Youth mental health services to get $206 million for early psychosis intervention

More younger Australians experiencing psychosis will be capable to entry specialised psychological well being providers in each state and territory by a $206 million funding increase contained in subsequent week’s funds.

The tumultuous pandemic years have heightened specialists’ requires pressing motion to handle the youth psychological well being disaster, with an estimated one in 4 Australians aged 16 to 24 years experiencing a psychological sickness in any given 12 months.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has introduced a $206 million funding injection into specialised youth psychological well being providers. Credit:Renee Nowytarger

The $206 million funding, to be introduced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday, might be used to increase the Early Psychosis Youth Services (EPYS) program to new hub websites within the ACT and Tasmania, and to proceed current applications already working in different states and territories. It is hoped the funding will profit greater than 4,000 individuals aged 12–25 years who’re at ultra-high threat of, or presently experiencing, their first episode of psychosis.

Mr Morrison mentioned the previous two years had been particularly powerful for younger Australians, and analysis confirmed that greater than 27 per of these experiencing reasonable to extreme psychological well being issues didn’t entry specialised assist.