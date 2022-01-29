Youth vote could win this election

The Federal Government have been ramping up its efforts to attraction to a youthful vote, however is it too little, too late?

After being introduced with minimal efforts on local weather change insurance policies, vaccine rollouts, efficient responses to sexual assault claims, and even a quick stint in Hawaii whereas Australia was on hearth, it’s not stunning that Australia’s youthful voters usually are not too impressed with the Federal Government.

It’s even much less stunning, now that an election date attracts nearer, that each side are making insurance policies, guarantees and picture ops to attract that very same crowd in.

While we are going to delve into the principle points with which the Coalition hopes to achieve voter factors, the essential takeaway right here is that the powers that be are realising the significance of securing a youthful vote.

Now, greater than ever, it’s starting to really feel like what youthful generations need to say, and the way they select to vote, might actually begin making a distinction.

Handling wealth inequality between generations

It’s no secret that life is dearer for Millenials and Gen Z than it was for his or her dad and mom. With housing prices on the rise and wage increases not going up at wherever close to the identical charge, there’s loads of life’s milestones which might be searching of attain. A scenario that specialists are predicting will only get worse due to Covid.

In response, the Federal Government is now claiming employees aged from 25 to 34 got the largest single share of the revenue tax cuts they promised final election — saving a mixed further $8.4 billion of their pay.

“Australians aged between 25 and 34 are on average more than $3400 better off due to the government’s tax cuts,” stated Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in a press release. He continued that college students beneath 25 who labored part-time and younger apprentices saved a median of $2430.

What he failed to say, nevertheless, was that whereas stage one of many Federal authorities’s tax cuts plan actually did assist youthful folks, the upcoming stage three may be very a lot aimed toward serving to excessive revenue earners — who’re hardly ever younger folks.

Also, the newest ATO taxation knowledge that has been printed is from 2018 to 2019, so it makes Frydenberg’s assertion onerous to confirm.

Public help

This week, all of us watched as 2021’s Australian Of The Year, Grace Tame, made her private emotions in direction of Scott Morrison very identified on a public scale.

While some, ridiculously, dared to once again shame women for not smiling and taking part in good, the largest response on social media from folks beneath 35 gave the impression to be an enormous excessive 5 for Tame. Not only for utilizing her platform to protest, but additionally a typical sentiment of “she speaks for us all”.

When you evaluate that with the very glad image Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese posted with Tame at the exact same occasion — effectively, it’s fairly clear who she’s voting for.

She’s not the one one, both. Earlier this week, influencer and activist Yasmin Poole shared her experience of assembly Scott Morrison and coping with Liberal powers, which she defined “felt gross. Everything felt cold, insincere”.

She continued on to match assembly Albanese on the identical journey to parliament.

“Later, we met with Anthony Albanese. Polar opposite. We sat around a table and discussed our concerns for 30 minutes. He asked us questions and wanted to understand. Nearing the end, I raised my hand and said “Thank you for not treating us like a photo opportunity.” I meant it,” she stated in a Twitter thread.

Funding the Great Barrier Reef

Last 12 months, Scott Morrison refused to satisfy the naked minimal ideas laid out on the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) — and was widely criticised for an (at best) vague climate plan, that positively didn’t embody chopping down on fossil fuels.

Now, in an election 12 months, he might be saying an additional $1 billion (taking the price range for his or her Reef 2050 Plan to over $3 billion) going in direction of saving the dying Great Barrier Reef from local weather change.

The funding will go into new applications and continued scientific analysis, however when the scientific group has already identified the devastating results of local weather change, it looks like it could be higher spent on a local weather plan to stop the deterioration of the reef within the first place.

So evidently youthful generations are lastly being thought-about, however will or not it’s a significant change, and is it sufficient?