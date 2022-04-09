YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel

The YouTube channel of the Russian State Duma, Russia’s decrease home of parliament, has been terminated.

“Google is committed to compliance with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws. If we find that an account violates our Terms of Service, we take appropriate action,” a Google spokesperson confirmed to POLITICO in a press release, including that the corporate is “closely monitoring the situation for any updates and changes”. YouTube is totally owned by Google. The transfer was first reported by AFP.

Both within the EU, the U.Ok. and the U.S., new rounds of sanctions had been imposed this week by the EU, U.Ok. and U.S. following the invention of mass killings in Bucha, close to Kyiv, final week. It’s unclear what triggered YouTube’s resolution to dam the channel.

According to Russia’s state-owned information company TASS, Russian telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor has requested Google “to lift restrictions” on the channel.

YouTube had in early March blocked Kremlin-backed media shops RT and Sputnik — first in Europe, then globally.