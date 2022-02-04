YouTube closes accounts of pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine

YouTube has shut down the accounts utilized by pro-Russian separatists in jap Ukraine, the platform has confirmed.

Numerous channels linked to the separatists have been inaccessible “due to non-compliance with YouTube community rules”.

The closure comes amid heightened tensions between the West and Russia over troop actions close to Ukraine.

In a press release to Euronews, the American social media large confirmed it had disabled a number of accounts linked to pro-Russian separatists.

“YouTube complies with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws, including with respect to content created and uploaded by restricted entities,” a Google spokesperson stated. “If we find that an account violates our Terms of Service or Community Guidelines, we disable it.”

YouTube didn’t elaborate on which of the platform’s guidelines the accounts had violated.

The channels affected by the transfer embrace the Lugansk People’s Republic Information Centre — the official information web site of the self-proclaimed Luhansk territory.

The web site stated that its YouTube channel had been shut down “without explanation”.

Several different separatist channels have been additionally closed, together with the Information Ministry and “people’s militia” of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

Fighting broke out within the Donbas area of Ukraine in March 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia has itself recurrently accused main social networks — similar to Facebook, Google or YouTube — of violating Russian legal guidelines by failing to delete banned content material.