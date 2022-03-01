YouTube to block channels linked to RT, Sputnik media outlets across Europe

YouTube is obstructing channels linked to Russian state-backed media retailers RT and Sputnik throughout Europe efficient instantly, as a result of state of affairs in Ukraine, the corporate operated by Alphabet Inc’s Google, mentioned on Tuesday.

“It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action,” a YouTube spokesperson mentioned in a press release.

The firm’s actions follows that of Facebook mother or father Meta Platforms Inc, which on Monday mentioned it’s going to limit entry to tv community RT and information company Sputnik on its platforms throughout the European Union.

Twitter Inc has additionally mentioned that it might label tweets containing contents from the Russian state-controlled media and scale back their visibility.

