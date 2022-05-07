YouTuber and self-appointed relationship guru Kevin Samuels, dead at 56

toggle caption Instagram

Instagram

Kevin Samuels, the self-appointed relationship guru, has died on the age of 56. His mom, Beverly Samuels-Burch confirmed the information to NBC News.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed with NPR that Samuels was discovered unresponsive on the ground of his house yesterday night, and had complained about chest pains earlier within the morning. He was then transported to the hospital.

With over 1,000,000 followers on YouTube and Instagram every, Samuels’ takes on “high value men” and “leftover women” usually turned fodder for on-line conversations about courting, intercourse, marriage, and extra. Oftentimes his recommendation would lean into denigrating Black girls – significantly who had been educated and achieved.

“When you ask women who are in their mid to late 30s – even in their early 40s, who are boss chicks, bad chicks,” he mentioned on his newest Instagram post. “But can you cook?”

Samuels bought his begin in public relations and picture consulting – recommending footwear and fragrances for males to make use of to draw girls. He parlayed his conversations along with his shoppers into turning into a media determine in his personal proper, and began streaming his ideas on relationships and why girls who had been between the ages of 27 and 35 had been within the “danger zone.”

His reputation rose shortly lately as began that includes call-in exhibits with folks calling in on Instagram Live or Zoom asking for recommendation (and typically pushing again) about courting. Generally, his recommendation to males was about constructing themselves up, and his recommendation to girls was about subservience.

He usually framed his recommendation as truth-telling. “People don’t tell women the truth these days,” he mentioned in a 2021 interview with VladTV. “We have no problem telling average men you ain’t crap.”

Just not too long ago, he invited controversy by stating that single girls over 35 years had been “leftover,” including that “men know that there is something likely wrong with you.” The remark led to folks calling him a misogynist.

Responding to his critics, he positioned himself as a feminist in a latest video. “For someone to say I hate women is a willful, ignorant position,” he mentioned.

Samuels advised the podcast No Jumper that when he was 21, he was recognized with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma. “I’ve always known that we’re on borrowed time,” he mentioned. “Through hook or crook, I wanna be the best at what I do to get the most out of this life. Because it’s not promised to us.”