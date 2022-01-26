YouTuber dies at 36 after cancer battle

Crafting YouTuber Melanie Ham has handed away aged 36 after battling most cancers. Her husband shared the heartbreaking information on Instagram.

Crafting YouTuber Melanie Ham, who usually shared about her life with a most cancers analysis, handed away on January 12.

On her social media platforms, the 36-year-old’s husband, Robert, shared posts in memoriam of his beloved spouse, the New York Post studies.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” he wrote on Instagram to her 46,000 followers.

“We are short 9 days of our 16 year anniversary. My family, our doctors, our nurses and especially Melanie fought until the end and did all we could do to avoid today, but that is not our path.”

He continued within the heartfelt be aware that she was a “warrior queen” combating her sickness, saying she “loved passionately, created beautifully, provided abundantly” and was his “best friend.”

Ham had amassed 810,000 YouTube subscribers previous to her loss of life, however her content material wasn’t unique to her favorite pastime of knitting, stitching and crocheting.

She overtly mentioned her most cancers analysis — a kind of sarcoma referred to as epithelioid angiomyolipoma — and revealed that she had a tumour.

According to Hopkins Medicine, the uncommon most cancers seems in muscle mass, fats and inside bones.

Since creating her YouTube channel in 2011, she amassed greater than 71 million whole views throughout her web page, along with her hottest child blanket crocheting video receiving almost 6 million views alone.

According to a well being replace on her private web site posted in October, Ham expressed that her well being started steadily declining, regardless of having surgical procedure with the objective to be tumour-free.

“Only 5 weeks after surgery I had new symptoms and after a scan we discovered that the cancer spread and had become very aggressive,” she wrote, including that she started chemo and wanted to stop posting on YouTube in the interim. “We’re just gonna keep fighting.”

But the most cancers was too aggressive for her to struggle off.

Messages of condolences flooded the feedback sections of Ham’s social media posts, sharing their disappointment and assist of her household throughout their grieving.

“She was the very reason I started back crocheting. Her videos were so easy to follow and her voice so calm. I’m so saddened to hear about her loss,” wrote one fan.

“I will miss her and her videos. Her beauty and kindness came through the camera. I always looked forward to her videos and creations,” mentioned one other.

A celebration of Ham’s life might be held January 29 in Valencia, California, at a group church, in line with her social media, which can even be livestreamed.

