YouTuber makes viral video where Jungkook from BTS ‘sings’ a Hindi song. Watch

Fans of the Korean boy band BTS are generally known as ARMY. And they merely can not hold calm on account of this viral video the place a member of BTS, Jungkook, may be seen singing a Hindi track. Anshuman Sharma, a YouTuber who is known for creating “How to make songs like…” movies, has now taken to his Instagram web page to share this video that promptly went viral.

BTS followers in India have made certain that this video receives the eye it deserves. The video reveals Jungkook singing the Hindi track – Saari Raat. “I made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi,” reads the textual content insert on this video. Throughout the video, the YouTuber skilfully makes use of snippets of Jungkook’s authentic voice with a view to make it a convincing Hindi talking voice.

He shared the video with the caption, “If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, I finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope y’all dig it.”

Watch it proper right here:

This viral video that reveals Jungkook from BTS, was shared on Instagram on January 11. The video has to date garnered greater than eight lakh views and several other feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring this expert piece of labor.

“OMG this is a masterpiece and deserves much more attention,” commented an Instagram consumer, adopted by a crying and purple coronary heart emoji. “You deserve an award for this. This is so good,” complimented yet one more particular person. “You are so talented omg,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this video that has created a stir amongst BTS ARMY?