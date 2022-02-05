YouTuber steals $700k from fans

His followers reportedly sunk their cash right into a bogus funding permitting him to pocket the money and purchase himself a model new Tesla.

A YouTube star allegedly scammed followers out of $US700,000 ($A700,000) in what has been described as a ‘pump and dump’ crypto scheme.

Paul Denino, who’s also called “Ice Poseidon,” has apparently acquired half 1,000,000 {dollars} from followers in a crypto rip-off that was uncovered by YouTuber Coffeezilla, the US Sun reports.

The 27-year-old American web character allegedly requested his followers on YouTube to put money into a brand new cryptocurrency referred to as ‘CXcoin,’ which he claimed can be a long-term undertaking.

However, after the crypto went up in worth simply two weeks later, Denino allegedly offered all of his holdings for a revenue, inflicting the remaining CXcoin held by followers to drop in worth.

Denino reportedly walked away with $US300,000 ($A420,000) and a brand new Tesla, and gave $US200,000 ($A280,000) to the builders, in response to Coffeezilla, a YouTuber who investigates fraudsters.

Stream extra finance information dwell & on demand with Flash, a devoted information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

The self-proclaimed “internet detective” shared a 23-minute video discussing the scheme, in addition to some snippets of a dialog he had with Denino.

When confronted concerning the rip-off within the name with Coffeezilla, Denino said that “sometimes you have to look out for yourself,” and that “part of the responsibility is on [the fans] as well, for putting too much emotion into it”.

At one level within the interview, Coffeezilla said that Denino might return the cash if he wished, to which Denino replied, “if you want the answer, yeah I could give the money back, it is within my power, but I am going to look out for myself and not do that”.

Coffeezilla shared on a Twitter thread that after getting phrase of this story, Denino mentioned he would return $US155,000 ($A217,000) of the cash, however that has not been confirmed.

“After realising a story would be run on this: Ice told me he was going to ‘return $155K’, which is a small fraction of what he took. However, he once again has lied, because to date – only $40K has been returned to the liquidity pool,” Coffeezilla tweeted.

This isn’t the primary time Denino has confronted controversy.

In 2017, the streamer was banned from the Amazon-owned platform Twitch due to a publicity bomb hoax on an aeroplane.

Since then, Denino has streamed recurrently on YouTube.

The Sun has reached out to Denino for remark however has not heard again on the time of this text being revealed.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission