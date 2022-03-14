‘You’ve just got to trust them’: Teenage quick set for World Cup rest

Ellyse Perry’s new-ball associate Darcie Brown was simply 4 years previous when the star all-rounder made her debut for Australia.

Their intergenerational pairing proved an excellent success on Sunday, establishing an imposing victory towards New Zealand, however there is no such thing as a assure Brown will play Australia’s subsequent match towards the West Indies on Tuesday.

Such is Australia’s concern with accidents to younger quick bowlers that Brown is being nursed by the Women’s World Cup.

The cautionary story is Australia’s different thrilling younger quick bowler, Tayla Vlaeminck, 23, who was dominated out of the match along with her second stress fracture of the foot in two years.