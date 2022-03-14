‘You’ve just got to trust them’: Teenage quick set for World Cup rest
Ellyse Perry’s new-ball associate Darcie Brown was simply 4 years previous when the star all-rounder made her debut for Australia.
Their intergenerational pairing proved an excellent success on Sunday, establishing an imposing victory towards New Zealand, however there is no such thing as a assure Brown will play Australia’s subsequent match towards the West Indies on Tuesday.
Such is Australia’s concern with accidents to younger quick bowlers that Brown is being nursed by the Women’s World Cup.
The cautionary story is Australia’s different thrilling younger quick bowler, Tayla Vlaeminck, 23, who was dominated out of the match along with her second stress fracture of the foot in two years.
“I definitely want to play every single game and get as much experience as I can but in the past with young fast bowlers there have been a fair few injuries,” Brown stated a day after slicing the highest off the New Zealand batting order to complete with 3-22.
“When management say that I need a rest, you’ve just got to trust them and know that it’s in your best interests to keep you going for the long run. I guess it’s not just this tournament but the rest of my bowling career they’re looking at.”
After a disappointing first World Cup match towards England and a relaxation towards Pakistan, Brown was excellent bowling with the prevailing Wellington wind.
After Perry bowled New Zealand captain Sophie Divine, Brown claimed Amelia Kerr with an outswinger to an excellent, diving catch by Beth Mooney at second slip; beat Suzie Bates for tempo, forcing a spooned pull shot; and trapped Frances Mackay lbw because the Kiwis misplaced 5-13.