“Yum”: That’s How Karisma Kapoor Described This Hearty Meal; Photo Inside

Good meals has the power to make you’re feeling pleased and content material after a tiring day. A pleasant meal immediately brings a smile to your face and brightens the day. Looks just like the hardcore foodie residing in Karisma Kapoor, too, feels the identical. From a wide range of desi meals to candy dishes, we now have seen the actress having fun with all of it. She lately chomped on a hearty meal that included a wide range of dishes. The actress posted a small video on Instagram Stories giving us a glimpse of her meals path and we have been drooling.

We might see Burrata with carrot mash, dukkah, kale and harissa oil. There was an unique dish — an assortment of greens equivalent to asparagus, leeks and cherry tomatoes. We additionally noticed Risotto made up of beetroot and goat cheese, together with different mouth-watering dishes.

For dessert, it was pudding with mascarpone, strawberries and chocolate chips. Karisma additionally tagged the restaurant for the hearty meal. She completed her meal with one other spherical of desserts – ice lotions.

Take a glance:

(Also Read: Bhagyashree’s Food Diaries From Mahabaleshwar Will Leave You Hungry – See Pics,

Karisma Kapoor is a foodie and enjoys the whole lot that appeals to her style buds. We usually discover her having fun with candy dishes as properly. And it is commendable how she manages to steadiness her sugar cravings and wholesome consuming habits. Earlier, she had shared a photograph of some biscuits on Instagram Stories. The biscuits appeared each bit crunchy and crispy. Thanking pastry chef Pooja Dhingra, she wrote, “Sweetness for the soul. These are so yummy. Thanks, Pooja Dhingra.” Read more about it here,

We love the way Karisma Kapoor often shows us her inclination towards food. Her food diaries seem relatable and we totally enjoy that part. The actress is a fan of desi food, including, biryani. Some time ago, she had shared a photo of herself on Instagram where she could be seen digging in a plate of biryani. She was so enamoured with the plate that she didn’t even bother looking at the camera. However, it was her caption that impressed us. To find out, what she wrote, click here,

Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram updates are a delight for all of the foodies on the market.

