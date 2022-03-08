Yumi Stynes’ brutal swipe at Albo

The TV character hit out on the federal opposition chief after he posted a photograph of him and one in all his senators at Mardi Gras celebrations to social media.

TV character Yumi Stynes has hit out at Anthony Albanese after he posted a photograph to social media of himself with one in all his senators at Sydney’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

The photograph posted to the federal opposition’s Twitter confirmed him marching subsequent to South Australian Senator Penny Wong in Saturday’s parade.

“Happy Mardi Gras everyone!,” Mr Albanese posted.

But it wasn’t lengthy till the Australian tv and radio presenter took intention on the Labor Leader.

Ms Stynes quote-tweeted the submit with a caption that learn: “She should be your boss, babe”.

It prompted combined responses from a whole bunch of Twitter customers who replied to her tweet, together with the previous NSW Premier.

“Who wants to explain to Yumi how the houses of government work?,” Gladys Berejiklian responded.

“Wong is a Senator … she can‘t be his ‘boss’ babe,” one other person wrote.

“No doubt Penny would be a great leader, but she is in the Senate and I believe she doesn’t want the job,” a 3rd posted.

“Why are you trying to tear someone else down to build someone else up? Cringe,” a fourth mentioned.

“She IS his boss, he just doesn’t know it,” one other particular person replied.

Senator Wong has repeatedly publicly acknowledged she had no want to turn into Prime Minister.

While it’s not inconceivable for her to take action if she modified her thoughts, the shadow overseas minister would want to alter her place within the senate and sit within the decrease home the place authorities is fashioned.

This 12 months’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festivities started final month however got here to a detailed on Sunday.

The parade was held on the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Ms Stynes is the co-host of KIIS FM’s 3PM Pick-Up radio present and is a presenter of the ABC Radio podcast Ladies, We Need to Talk.