Yuvraj Singh adds Bollywood twist to weekend vibes by grooving to Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye

Weekend is right here and persons are celebrating the off days in varied methods. If you’re somebody who continues to be on the lookout for concepts on how to spend your weekend, then here’s a video shared by Yuvraj Singh that will offer you some clue. The video exhibits hismgrooving to the Bollywood tune Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye. The hit tune is kind the 1998 movie Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Featured on Govinda and Raveena Tandon, the tune by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan continues to be a fan favorite.

Singh whereas sharing the video wrote simply two phrases. “Weekend vibes,” he posted. The clip opens to point out him wearing a white shirt and a pair of jeans. He is seen grooving to the tune. Within some moments, he begins climbing down a flight of stairs whereas having fun with the tune.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 15 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 9.7 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The video has additionally gathered near 1.8 lakh likes and counting. Many took to the feedback part to share their reactions to the video.

“Wow Paji,” posted an Instagram person. “Chilling paaaji,” shared one other. “Wow yuvi Paaji,” expressed a 3rd. “King,” wrote a fourth. People additionally posted fireplace or coronary heart emoticons to point out their reactions. What are your ideas on the video?