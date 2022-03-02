Yuvraj Singh pranks mother in cute video. Her reaction is adorable to watch

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a recognized prankster and his newest sufferer appears to be his mom. In a video uploaded on his Instagram web page, he appears to have succeeded in pranking her and her response to it’s cute to look at. The video, which was uploaded yesterday, has been seen greater than 1.9 million occasions to date. The cute mother-son bonhomie on show will certainly make you smile.

In the video, Yuvraj Singh’s mom Shabnam Singh is seen diligently placing some gadget on his proper hand and says it would take away the ache if he applies it for quarter-hour and he simply has to sit down as he’s doing nothing anyway. Yuvraj is patiently listening to her whereas she explains the advantages of the gadget. However, in the long run he says he’s injured on his left hand so why have you ever put it on my proper hand. His mom’s response to that is cute to look at as she says “oh yaar Yuvi”.

“Pranking my mom… yet again,” Yuvraj wrote within the caption and in addition tagged his mom.

Watch the hilarious video beneath:

People cherished the interplay and crammed the feedback part with laughing emojis.

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav commented with three laughing emojis. Actor Sagarika Ghatge additionally commented with laughing emojis. “O yaar Yuvi!! That’s super cute,” posted one other Instagram person. “Moms being moms. She so sweetly said you do nothing in the home,” stated one other.

The 40-year-old final performed for India in 2017. He bought married to Hazel Keech in November 2016 and so they grew to become dad and mom as she gave start to a boy in January this yr.

