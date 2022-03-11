Yuvraj Singh reveals new look in his latest Instagram video

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is sort of lively on social media and retains his followers up to date with no matter he’s doing. He loves posting about various things from his life, from pranking his mom to wishing his spouse Hazel Keech a cheerful birthday. Now in his newest put up on Instagram, he has shared a video the place he has experimented together with his coiffure and it appears to be like actually totally different. Yuvraj shared the video 17 hours in the past and it has obtained over 1.2 million views to this point.

Yuvraj is seen with dreadlocks on the again of his head within the video carrying shades and sporting a person bun. “Weekend Ready, Are you,” he captioned the video.

The put up bought many feedback from celebrities and social media customers.

Former teammate Suresh Raina commented “rasssstaaaaaa man,” together with a coronary heart emoji. Actor Dino Morea commented “Gangsta” on the put up. Actor Angad Bedi additionally commented on the put up. “Aaaaaaaai ranjeet!!!!!” he wrote together with a laughing emoticon. “Caribbean flare,” commented cricketer Chirag Suri.

Many customers additionally in contrast his new look to that of West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle.

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim gave Yuvraj Singh the brand new look as he uploaded his movies on his Instagram deal with. He can also be seen recording his video.

“Hair Game Strong,” he wrote as caption to the video.

What do you consider Yuvraj Singh’s new look?