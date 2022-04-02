Yuvraj Singh shares throwback photos from 2011 World Cup, recalls historic win

Yuvraj Singh on Saturday took to Instagram to share throwback photographs from one of many biggest nights in Indian cricket when India gained the World Cup 11 years in the past on the Wankhede Stadium after beating Sri Lanka within the closing by six wickets. In the Instagram put up, Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to Sachin Tendulkar. He wrote within the caption that the workforce needed to win the cup for your complete nation and for a really particular individual tagging the Master Blaster.

The first picture that Yuvraj Singh shared is of him and Sachin Tendulkar fist bumping. The others are Yuvraj hugging MS Dhoni after the well-known six that gained the ultimate, the Indian workforce selecting then coach Gary Kirsten on their shoulders, Yuvraj with the person of the collection trophy and different photographs of the workforce celebrating.

“This wasn’t just a world cup victory – this was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled. Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the entire country and for a very special person @sachintendulkar. Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour and bringing glory to the nation #BleedBlue #ThisDayThatYear #throwback2011worldcup #worldcup2011,” he wrote as caption alongside numerous photographs from the match.

Since being shared an hour in the past, the put up has acquired over 2.31 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising.

See the put up beneath:

“My champion brother you won in it for us,” commented former teammate Harbhajan Singh. “Can’t forget that day, watching the entire tournament as a kid, sitting sad when Sachin got out and shouting like mad at each and every boundary. Happy teary faces at the end and what not. Thanks a lot for the memories. Yuvi 12 and SRT 10 Forever,” commented an Instagram person. “Yuvi Pajji the reason behind 2011 World Cup,” mentioned one other.

Yuvraj Singh was the person of the collection within the World Cup as he scored 362 runs in eight innings, together with 4 fifties and one century, and likewise took 15 wickets in 9 matches. The 2011 ODI World Cup was additionally the final one for legendary Sachin Tendulkar and the workforce devoted the win to the batting maestro and gave him a victory lap by carrying him on their shoulders.

What particular recollections do you might have from the 2011 World Cup?