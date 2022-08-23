Yuvraj Singh told me ‘when you’re set, look to bat through’: Shubman Gill | Cricket News – Times of India

From a maiden worldwide 💯 & @YUVSTRONG12’s particular message to #CrewIndia’s #ZIMvIND ODI collection win. 👌👌Man of… https://t.co/xP64Zgdcyc — BCCI (@BCCI) 1661254200000

HARARE: Talented India batter Shubman Gill mentioned former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had advised him to bat by way of as soon as he’s properly set, an recommendation which paid off as he smashed his maiden ODI hundred through the third match in opposition to Zimbabwe right here.Gill on Monday slammed 130 off 97 balls with the assistance of 15 boundaries and one six to steer India to a 13-run win and a 3-0 collection sweep in opposition to Zimbabwe.His innings earned him accolades from a number of former gamers, together with Yuvraj, who had taken to twitter to lavish reward on him.

“I just met him (Yuvraj) before coming to Zimbabwe and he just told me that you’re batting well and just go there and when you’re set, look to bat through,” Gill mentioned in a video uploaded by BCCI.

“I was telling him ‘100 nahi aa raha’ (I’m not getting that hundred). And his reply was ‘don’t worry, it’ll come’.”

Gill, who was determined to achieve his first hundred after scoring 98 not out within the earlier collection in opposition to West Indies, turned the third youngest Indian to attain an ODI century overseas after Yuvraj and Virat Kohli.

“It was a good wicket to bat on, I got your company and luck was in my favour and it was important for me to make the most of the opportunity ad I am happy I did that,” Gill, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, advised Ishan Kishan throughout a chat.

Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza additionally produced a particular innings of 115 off 95 balls to virtually take his workforce to victory earlier than Gill took a sensational catch within the deep as India emerged victorious by 13 runs.

“The game was pretty tight. We didn’t expect the game to go this deep but this is what cricket is about,” he mentioned.

“When the ball went in the air, first I was thinking, ‘ok, it’s going to come to me at an easy pace’. But the ball was dipping and I was like ‘it shouldn’t fall down’. So I just dived to take the catch.”