Yuvraj Singh wishes Harmanpreet Kaur on her birthday on Twitter

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday posted on heartfelt be aware on Twitter as he wished girls cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur a really completely satisfied birthday. He additionally wrote luck be aware for the India batter at present enjoying within the ICC Women’s World Cup and mentioned you’d let your bat do the speaking. Harmanpeet Kaur turned 33 on March 8, which can also be celebrated as International Women’s Day.

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Punjaban who can give any bowling attack a run for their money! Good luck for #CWC2022. I’m sure you’ll let your bat do the talking,” Yuvraj Singh wrote alongside a photograph of Harmanpreet Kaur.

The tweet has acquired greater than 9,000 likes thus far.

See the tweet under:

“Happy Birthday Harmanpreet Ma’am,” a Twitter consumer commented on the submit. “Happy birthday to one of the destructive batters in women’s cricket… Proud to be an Indian,” mentioned one other.

Harmanpreet Kaur was born in Moga on March 8, 1989. She is the captain of Indian girls’s T20 group. She has appeared in 112 ODIs and 121 T20Is thus far in her profession after making her debut in 2009. She has additionally represented India in three Test matches.

Yuvraj Singh has been part of two World Cup-winning Indian sides. He was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup successful Indian group and in addition received the person of the collection as India clinched the 2011 ODI World Cup.

