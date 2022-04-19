“Yuzi Khush, Bhabhi Khush…”: Royals Share Yuzvendra Chahal And Wife Dhanashree’s Fun Chat | Cricket News

Yuzvendra Chahal was in chic kind throughout Rajasthan Royals’ thrilling win in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The star leg-spinner took 5 wickets, together with a hat-trick, to go away KKR reeling as they fell seven runs wanting the Royals’ 217-run whole. His spouse, Dhanashree Verma, was within the stands to take pleasure in his career-best IPL efficiency. The two, who’re identified to be energetic on social media, later had a enjoyable dialog after the match was finished and dusted.

“How do you feel I’m out of the bubble?” Dhanashree requested Chahal in a video shared by Rajasthan Royals.

“It’s a great feeling,” the spinner responded

“Itna khush ki hat-trick le lia? (You’re so happy that you took a hat-trick?)” she followed up.

“Yeah. First hat-trick!” he responded with a grin.

Watch: Dhanashree And Yuzvendra Chahal’s Fun Conversation

Chahal received the wicket of Nitish Rana within the thirteenth over after which despatched Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins packing in the 17th over to derail KKR’s chase.

He finished with figures of 5/40, his best ever in the IPL.

Promoted

He now leads the wicket-taking charts in IPL 2022, with 17 scalps in six matches. His closest competitor is T Natarajan, with 12 wickets.

In the match, the Royals were put in to bat and posted 217/5 thanks to Jos Buttler‘s second century of the season.