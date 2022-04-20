Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma thank Rajasthan Royals for a warm reception. Watch

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is presently enjoying within the Indian Premier League or the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals workforce. His spouse and choreographer Dhanashree Verma additionally accompanies him to a number of places the place the workforce is touring for the cricket matches. The duo have now collectively uploaded an Instagram video that has gone every kind of viral and rightfully so.

The video exhibits the husband and spouse of their resort room, breaking into some dance steps in essentially the most impromptu but entertaining approach. The video additionally has shorter clips of Dhanashree Verma within the stadium watching her husband play, him taking to the cricket grounds and the like.

“That’s some OG moves out there. Thank you @rajasthanroyals for creating an environment where one feels like home,” reads the caption that this viral Instagram Reels video was shared by Dhanashree Verma with.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram round three hours in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring the duo. It has additionally acquired greater than 1.9 million views on it to date. And the numbers solely preserve going up.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Haha so cool you both.” “Chahal bhai is living life like a king ,” reads one other remark. The official web page of Rajasthan Royals on Instagram posted a remark that reads, “Come back in the bubble.”

What are your ideas on this video by Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?