Yuzvendra Chahal hearts Dhanashree Verma’s dance video on Instagram

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma is an lively person of Instagram. She typically takes to the platform to publish numerous images and videos. From sharing great moments along with her household to participating in viral developments to showcasing wonderful dance strikes, her posts are of various varieties. Just like this share that she posted about three hours in the past. It is a dance video which has amassed a number of likes, together with one from her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Just a casual warm up before my workout,” she wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to point out her in a sportsware grooving to a tune. Take a have a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered greater than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally acquired a number of feedback from individuals. There had been a number of who had been additionally in awe of Verma’s lengthy hair. Just like this particular person who wrote, “I seriously wanna know the secret behind those hair!”

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram person. “Wow,” commented one other. Some additionally showcased their reactions by utilizing fireplace or coronary heart emoticons.

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in Gurugram again in 2020. They bought married in a Hindu ceremony at Karma Lakelands resort.

