Zach Parise Scores Twice, Islanders Topple Tired Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice and added an help, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight recreation, and the New York Islanders opened their street journey with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night time.

New York received for simply the second time within the final six video games, leaping out to an early lead and overwhelming the Kraken, who have been taking part in their third recreation in 4 nights. Seattle has misplaced 5 straight.

Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth objective in his final 4 video games and Casey Cizikas added his fifth of the season after a rebound off the top boards because the Islanders constructed a 4-0 lead.

Mathew Barzal was a nuisance all night time and assisted on Parise’s objective late within the first interval. Barzal performed 4 years of junior hockey for the Seattle Thunderbirds, main them to the Western Hockey League championship in his ultimate season.

Nelson’s objective at 8:53 of the primary interval was his team-best 18th of the season and simply the second time within the final 13 video games the Islanders scored first. Parise’s first objective was initially waived off for goalie interference, however the Islanders challenged the decision and it was overturned on video evaluate.

Parise added an empty-net objective with 1:58 left.

Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and was barely examined for the primary half-hour of the sport. When Cizikas gave the Islanders a 4-0 lead at 10:33 of the second interval, the Kraken had simply six photographs on Sorokin.

Meanwhile, Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer was peppered with photographs from the beginning and made 31 saves. Grubauer posted the primary shutout in franchise historical past earlier this month in a 3-0 win over the Islanders within the final recreation earlier than the All-Star break.

Yanni Gourde scored unassisted off a faceoff for Seattle late within the second interval for his eleventh objective of the season and Riley Sheahan scored early within the third interval, due to an ungainly bounce off the top boards. The Kraken had two nice possibilities from Morgan Geekie and Vince Dunn moments later that have been saved by Sorokin.

CHARA RECORD

Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara tied the NHL report for many video games performed by a defenseman when he took the ice within the first interval. Chara appeared in his 1,651st recreation, tying him with Chris Chelios for many video games by a defenseman. Chara, who will flip 45 subsequent month, debuted in the course of the 1997-98 season with the Islanders. He additionally performed with Ottawa, Washington and spent 14 seasons with Boston.

Chara acquired the help on Parise’s empty-net objective.

NOTES: Seattle scratched D Carson Soucy and F Jonas Donskoi. Donskoi had appeared in 51 of 52 video games. … New York G Semyon Varlamov was activated from COVID-19 protocol. Varlamov was positioned in protocol on Feb. 12. … Seattle coach Dave Hakstol stated there could possibly be an replace coming in just a few days on the timeline of F Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz has missed 22 video games following hand surgical procedure, however has resumed skating.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At San Jose on Thursday.

Kraken: Hosts Boston on Thursday.

