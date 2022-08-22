Zafar Gohar curbs Stephen Eskinazi’s run-strewn sequence

Gloucestershire 257 for five (Charlesworth 97, Harris 57) beat Middlesex 256 for 9 (Malan 81, Robson 59, Gohar 4-38) by 5 wickets

Zafar Gohar and Ben Charlesworth had been the star turns as Gloucestershire beat high-flying Middlesex by 5 wickets within the Royal London Cup at Radlett to maintain their faint hopes of a play-off place alive.

Gohar produced a spinning masterclass with 4 for 38, supported by two for 42 from Ajeet Singh-Dale as Middlesex had been restricted to 256 for 9 regardless of 81 for Pieter Malan and one other half century for Sam Robson.

Charlesworth ensured the chase was by no means overly taxing with a finely constructed 97, sharing a second-wicket stand of 141 with Marcus Harris (57) because the guests eased house with 17 balls to spare.

Gloucestershire skipper Jack Taylor mentioned: “Zafar is a gun bowler. I see him as one of the best spinners in the country. The amount of drop he gets on the ball and the control he’s got. He has a mindset like a fast bowler too so wants to take wickets. He takes it on and does a good job for us.”

The pitch was the identical one Middlesex had scored 374 on in beating Warwickshire, however the used floor below cloudy skies proved a really totally different beast from 48 hours earlier.

Gloucestershire dropped an early clanger when Tom Price reprieved Stephen Eskinazi, spilling a pointy likelihood from the second ball of the match.

His head in fingers gesture instructed he feared the worst having given the best scorer within the competitors a life, however Gohar, given the brand new ball, induced the opener to mishit to cowl within the following over. The Pakistani worldwide quickly snared one other with a peach which took Mark Stoneman’s inside edge to provide James Bracey a easy catch.

At 19 for two the hosts had been up in opposition to it and there have been fears for Pieter Malan when he was struck on the hand by Paul Van Meekeran, however the South African carried on after therapy.

The restoration was a sluggish course of, 12 overs passing with no boundary and Sam Robson going greater than 40 balls earlier than discovering the fence.

Malan reached 50 from 71 balls along with his sixth 4, discovering the boundary once more with the following ball to lift the hundred partnership.

The stand reached 125, however simply because the Middlesex pair pressed the go button, Gohar eliminated them each, pinning Robson lbw for a stoic 59 earlier than having Malan caught at mid-wicket from the worst ball he bowled. Thereafter it was story of cameos, most notably from Martin Andersson whose unbeaten 31 took them simply past 250.

Chasing a under par goal, Gloucestershire had been dealt an early blow when Toby Greatwood bowled Ben Wells with a magnificence which hit the highest of off-stump.

Charlesworth made up for dropping a howler within the area with two towering sixes as he raced to a run-a-ball 50. Marcus Harris proved a great foil because the stand previous 100 and the Australian reached his personal 50 along with his first most because the chase gathered tempo. By the time Luke Hollman broke the stand when Harris skied one to Eskinazi the guests wanted simply over 100 to win.

Hollman was within the motion once more with a blinding catch to take away the harmful Bracey cheaply from a Robson full toss. Ollie Price too got here and went caught behind off Max Harris, and when Charlesworth fell three wanting a century there was simply the trace of a wobble.