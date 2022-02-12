Zahra hit-and-run on Tofane in group 1 Orr, before jetting to US
Senior jockey Mark Zahra has saved his head down since coming back from a fourth-month suspension on January 8, for attending an illegal Airbnb party in Mornington on the peak of Victorian COVID-19 lockdowns.
But he put all of that behind him on Saturday within the first Victorian group 1 race of the calendar yr to guide all the best way on Tofane within the CF Orr Stakes, earlier than speeding to Tullamarine to fly to California for Monday’s NFL Super Bowl.
Zahra selected to return from his spell after the brand new yr, hoping to kick off 2022 with a recent begin after his attendance on the Airbnb, which additionally noticed Jamie Kah, Ben Melham, Ethan Brown and Celine Gaudray suspended from racing for breaching COVID-19 protocols.
Since then, he’s ridden seven winners, together with two at Saturday’s Caulfield assembly, reminding punters of his expertise.
Tofane was at her sensible finest in successful the group 1, her fourth on the elite degree, all at her pet 1400-metre distance.
She led the sphere after Lightsabre missed the beginning, and was by no means headed, regardless of fellow mares Lighthouse (second) and Sierra Sue (fourth) threatening to chase her down within the straight.
Favourites Sinawann and Behemoth didn’t characteristic within the end, nevertheless increase miler I’m Thunderstruck acquired a move mark for his fifth-placed end on his return to the races.
The Mike Moroney-trained mare ought to have been bought in the midst of final yr, however her sale fell by means of, which has been a blessing in disguise. Saturday’s group 1 was her third since her racing resumption, and there may be slightly extra in retailer earlier than she officially retires at the end of the autumn.
“We’ll go to the Futurity and then we’ll either stay here or head up to Sydney,” Moroney stated.