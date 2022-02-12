Zahra hit-and-run on Tofane in group 1 Orr, before jetting to US

Senior jockey Mark Zahra has saved his head down since coming back from a fourth-month suspension on January 8, for attending an illegal Airbnb party in Mornington on the peak of Victorian COVID-19 lockdowns.

But he put all of that behind him on Saturday within the first Victorian group 1 race of the calendar yr to guide all the best way on Tofane within the CF Orr Stakes, earlier than speeding to Tullamarine to fly to California for Monday’s NFL Super Bowl.

Mark Zahra steers Tofane to victory within the C.F. Orr Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday. Credit:Getty Images

Zahra selected to return from his spell after the brand new yr, hoping to kick off 2022 with a recent begin after his attendance on the Airbnb, which additionally noticed Jamie Kah, Ben Melham, Ethan Brown and Celine Gaudray suspended from racing for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Since then, he’s ridden seven winners, together with two at Saturday’s Caulfield assembly, reminding punters of his expertise.