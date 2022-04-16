Zak Crawley, Ben Compton fifties give air of summer to Kent’s pursuit
Kent 133 for 3 (Compton 60*, Crawley 54, Parkinson 3-39) path Lancashire 506 (Croft 155, Vilas 124, Salt 97, Qadri 6-129) by 373 runs
Half an hour later, Salt lunched on 97, an association which allowed the Lancastrian statisticians some 273 miles away to arrange a mighty array of statistics on the county’s debut centurions. Alack, they went unquoted. Qadri’s second ball of the afternoon was a squalid long-hop however Salt thrashed it straight to Daniel Bell-Drummond and thus turned the primary of 4 batsmen to be dismissed by the Afghanistan-born spinner in 16 balls. Hasan Ali was the final of those and his dismissal left Parkinson going through the hat-trick supply, a state of affairs which frequently makes the bowler favorite. But Bolton’s most interesting squirted the factor by means of gully and Lancashire had 500 up earlier than Qadri knocked out Lamb’s center peg to finish a career-best 6 for 129.
Kent’s reply adopted the sample of the earlier two days. The solely change appeared to be that as a substitute of wickets falling occasionally, they would not fall in any respect. Hasan’s first spell for Lancashire was extra profitable than his first innings and Crawley wanted good judgement to let a couple of balls go. The Pakistani seamer has a whippy motion and his left arm does so little work {that a} batsman could be disconcerted when the ball is delivered. But Crawley adopted his checked drive off Tom Bailey within the third over with an much more conclusive stroke by means of mid-off when Lancashire’s new signing over-pitched. Later the opener would play a back-foot pressure by means of the covers off Danny Lamb and a brace of cuts off Luke Wood. These bowlers should not poor gamers; no matter Kevin Pietersen might say, they’re entitled to skilled careers. But they had been mastered this Good Friday afternoon by a Test match cricketer.
As within the guests’ innings, leg spin supplied the best menace. Perhaps guided by Robinson’s late change, Vilas introduced Parkinson on from the Pavilion End and Kent’s openers paid him due respects. Quite other than his two wickets, Parkinson conceded solely 39 runs off his 20 overs on this second day; like Liam Patterson-White, he’s discovering that the demise of spin bowling in April has been quite over-egged.
His lengthy spell was damaged solely by tea and his willingness to range his flight whereas sustaining good lengths to batsmen of various heights was admirable. So it was pleasing when he gained his rewards within the last hour of play when what appeared to be a prime spinner defeated Crawley’s solely inelegant stroke of the day and wrecked his stumps.
There was additional grief for Kent when Bell-Drummond, having survived two full-throated lbw appeals from Hasan, was bowled by a stunning leg-spinner from Parkinson for two. Four overs later, Tawanda Muyeye, having picked up Bailey for 2 assured leg-side fours was lbw to Parkinson when enjoying no shot. Lancashire thus collected their first level for bowling earlier than Kent picked up theirs for batting. An hour earlier it had appeared a distant prospect.
And nonetheless, it had been a day for gentle rollers and lightweight hearts. You may need thought it a July night and not less than one spectator known as it paradise. But then, he had sat within the Frank Woolley Stand and watched Crawley hit boundaries; he knew there have been afternoons when poems write themselves.
Paul Edwards is a contract cricket author. He has written for the Times, ESPNcricinfo, Wisden, Southport Visiter and different publications