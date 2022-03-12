Zak Crawley century, Joe Root fifty drive England into final day

England 311 and 217 for 1 (Crawley 117*, Root 84*) lead West Indies 375 (Bonner 123, Brathwaite 55) by 153 runs

Joe Root regarded genuinely impressed by what he was seeing. As Zak Crawley drove Kemar Roach down the bottom for a boundary – not precisely sweetly struck however with the momentum of his appreciable levers behind it – the England captain met him in the course of the pitch for a few fist-bumps and approving nods, chattering away in encouragement and eliciting a broad grin from his younger cost.

Given that it was boundary quantity eight of 16 and counting for Crawley, who was compiling the second Test century of his profession, the alternate might not have been uncommon however within the circumstances, it stood out.

After a unclean day three when Root extra generally wore a glance of anguish as his assault did not capitalise on prior alternative, to not point out a tumultuous begin to the 12 months, England turned the tables on West Indies with an unbroken second-wicket stand in Antigua price 193, a century and fifty to date to its protagonists and a 153-run lead heading into the ultimate day.

The hosts did not make additional inroads after Roach eliminated debutant opener Alex Lees, lbw in single figures for the second time within the match, to place the vacationers at 24 for 1, nonetheless 40 runs in arrears.

On a pitch that had admittedly supplied nothing for the bowlers all match, the West Indies bowlers leaked runs, Veerasammy Permaul notably costly in conceding 51 off his 10 overs.

Fellow left-arm spinner Jack Leach, in the meantime, had been one of many brighter lights for England, bowling 20 maidens – nearly half his overs – as he took 2 for 79, together with West Indies’ final wicket with the third ball of the day because the hosts took a 64-run first-innings lead.

Quick Jayden Seales was the person dismissed, and he didn’t take pleasure in way more success with the ball, 12 wicketless overs costing 51 runs.

But Roach, who was getting appreciable swing with the brand new ball on the fourth morning, set Lees up with a collection of deliveries that moved away from the left-hander earlier than banging one in full and straight to beat the within edge and slam into the entrance pad. Lees reviewed, maybe in hope after seeing Crawley efficiently overturn an lbw resolution from umpire Gregory Brathwaite within the first over, solely to have it confirmed that the ball was crashing into leg stump.

Crawley was but to attain when he was reprieved the primary time, with Hawk-Eye displaying the ball was lacking leg stump by a way. He had moved to 18 when West Indies burned a evaluate shortly after Lees’ dismissal, Crawley adjudged not out to a Roach inswinger that hit him excessive on the again leg outdoors off stump.

He needed to wait out a 10-minute rain delay and Alzarri Joseph maidens both facet of it on 49 earlier than he regained the strike from Root and flipped Roach off his hip for a single to carry up his fifty off 100 balls. Crawley peeled off his subsequent fifty from 81 balls as he and Root hit full circulate and West Indies floundered for concepts regardless of attempting seven totally different bowling choices.

Caught behind off Seales for simply 8 within the first innings, Crawley tightened up his defence however performed expansively the place it was warranted, pulling the brief ball with authority, reducing something extensive and discovering the boundary with the sweep and drive additionally.

Root raised his half-century late within the afternoon session with a 4 off Permaul via third, and Crawley survived a hearty shout by West Indies, considering he’d been caught at slip off the spinner, however for replays to indicate he had edged the ball into the pitch earlier than it bobbed as much as the fielder.

Having scored 267 in opposition to Pakistan at Southampton in August 2020, his eighth Test, Crawley had made 12 single-figure scores – together with two geese – in 21 innings since.

Called again into the facet for the primary time for the reason that English summer season for the final three Ashes Tests when England initially dropped Rory Burns after which Haseeb Hameed, Crawley scored a second-innings 77 in Sydney and survived the post-series clear-out, which additionally noticed Lees referred to as as much as accompany him on the prime of the order.

Just like 19 months earlier than, Crawley once more lived as much as the potential that put him there as he and Root gave England one thing to smile about earlier than the intermittent rain that had punctuated play briefly a couple of occasions set in.