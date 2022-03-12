Zambia’s former president Rupiah Banda dies aged 85 | News24

Former Zambian President Rupiah Banda, 85, died on Friday after a battle with colon most cancers, his son informed Reuters.

“He died around 1900 hours today,” stated his son Andrew, Banda’s second eldest youngster, confirming the demise.

Banda, Zambia’s fourth president, who was in energy from 2008 to 2011, was identified with most cancers two years in the past and had been receiving medical remedy.

He held senior diplomatic posts underneath first president Kenneth Kaunda earlier than being ultimately appointed as a vp in 2006 by then President Levy Mwanawasa.

Banda took over the presidential reins in mid-2008 in an performing capability when Mwanawasa suffered a stroke. Banda then narrowly received October elections the identical 12 months on a ruling occasion ticket.

But his tenure was marred by allegations of graft and in 2013, Zambia’s parliament stripped Banda of immunity from prosecution, clearing the best way for investigators to arrest him for corruption-related offences.

Banda stood accused of abuse of workplace, corrupt acquisition of public property and misappropriation of public funds involving greater than $11 million throughout his tenure as president, however was by no means convicted in a courtroom of regulation and did not serve any jail time.