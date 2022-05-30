Zandile Mafe loses bail bid, vows to keep appealing | News24

Zandile Mafe’s try at interesting the refusal of his bail was not profitable.

Two out of three judges of the Western Cape High Court dismissed his enchantment.

However, his lawyer mentioned that he would enchantment it as much as the very best court docket within the land if mandatory.

Parliament arson-accused Zandile Mafe’s enchantment for bail failed, however his lawyer vowed to maintain making an attempt even as much as the Constitutional Court if mandatory.

“The application is dismissed,” mentioned Judge Daniel Thulare.

“I agree with my brother Thulare,” mentioned Judge Constance Nziweni.

Judge James Lekhuleni mentioned he would have agreed to Mafe’s launch on bail.

Mafe was arrested on 2 January whereas Parliament was on hearth. It took days to place the hearth out, and the National Assembly was gutted, in addition to components of the previous part of the buildings.

He first appeared in court docket on 4 January, and on 11 January when he anticipated to be making use of for bail, he was referred for psychological remark.

READ | Even photos of alleged arsonist, supposedly at Parliament, don’t count in his bail bid – Dali Mpofu argues

That was challenged by his legal professionals, and was overturned, and he targeted on getting bail.

Cape Town Regional Court Magistrate Michelle Adams denied bail, and his legal professionals approached the Western Cape High Court. Lekhuleni and Thulare got here to a break up resolution, so Nziweni was delivered to the bench.

After a marathon session on Monday, they reserved judgment after which mentioned they might come again at 15:00, probably with a call.

After that they had dominated, Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla mentioned that the truth that the court docket was not unanimous offers them hope, and they’re going to definitely enchantment, “… up to the highest court in the land”.

They solely handed down the order, and never the explanations, on Monday.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.