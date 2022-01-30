Zandile Mafe wanted to burn Parliament to prevent SONA, demand president’s resignation, court hears | News24

49-year-old suspect Zandile Christmas Mafe seems in Cape Town Justice of the Peace Court.

The State has alleged that Zandile Mafe confessed to setting fireplace to Parliament.

This emerged throughout a bail utility on the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday.

Mafe faces a raft of costs, together with arson and terrorism.

The man suspected of beginning a hearth that gutted Parliament this month confessed to the crime after he was arrested contained in the historic constructing, prosecutors stated in court docket Saturday.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested after the fireplace broke out, whereas firefighters had been nonetheless battling the blaze on 2 January.

“That was Christmas,” the prosecutors reported him as saying proudly, beating his chest as he was proven footage of the burning Parliament, following his arrest.

He faces a number of costs, together with terrorism, theft and arson.

Mafe’s advocate, Dali Mpofu, Sc, has stated that Mafe underwent psychological well being commentary on 3 January and was recognized with “paranoid schizophrenia”.

The accused appeared within the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday for a bail utility. His case was postponed to 4 February.

According to an affidavit given to investigators instantly after his arrest and browse out by the prosecution in court docket, Mafe stated that it was “the right thing to put the Parliament on fire as at the moment it is not helping the people of South Africa”.

He then went on the clarify that he had acted to forestall President Cyril Ramaphosa from delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) scheduled for February, in addition to to demand his resignation, the discharge of Janus Walusz – who murdered Chris Hani – and R1 500 in support for all South Africans who haven’t any revenue.

It took scores of firefighters greater than two days to extinguish the blaze, which tore by way of the wood-panelled legislature chamber the place parliamentary debates are held.

‘Manhandled and intimidated’

Ramaphosa has described the alleged arson as a “vain attempt” to threaten democracy.

Dressed in a black go well with and with a defiant air, Mafe offered his face to photographers and journalists originally of the listening to, as he has carried out at each court docket session he has attended.

When requested about his assertion, apparently confessing to the crime, Mafe, who speaks in Tswana, stated: “I am not guilty.”

He then refused to reply most questions.

“You have made it clear in an affidavit that you will plead not guilty,” stated Mpofu, who’s defending him with out fee and is greatest identified for defending former president Jacob Zuma.

In his assertion submitted to the court docket, Mafe claimed he had been “severely and violently manhandled and intimidated” by police.

Taken to the police station, “a white man whom I did not know told me that I would be sentenced to death for burning down Parliament if I did not cooperate”, he stated within the doc.

Prosecutors declare to have had CCTV footage exhibiting a person, dressed like Mafe when he was arrested, setting fireplace to the Parliament constructing “using paper and boxes dabbed in petrol and dropping it into the National Assembly”, and of ripping up curtains to assist begin the blaze.