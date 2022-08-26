Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reconnected to Ukraine’s power grid, nuclear operator says

The assertion from Energoatom stated that at 2.04 p.m. native time on Friday one of many energy models “that was stopped yesterday was connected to the power grid, and capacity is being added.”

It referred to as Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear employees “real heroes” who “tirelessly and firmly hold the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the whole of Europe on their shoulders and work selflessly so that their native country has life-giving electricity.”

Fires at a close-by thermal energy plant had brought on the final remaining electrical energy energy line, which powers the station, to disconnect twice on Thursday, in accordance the nuclear operator on the time. The plant’s three different traces had been “lost earlier during the conflict” it added.

The energy provide was restored in a while Thursday, however Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant remained disconnected from the nation’s energy grid till Friday. The two nuclear reactors which stay operational on the plant want an electrical energy supply in an effort to perform and feed energy into the grid.