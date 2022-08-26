Zaporizhzhia power cut almost caused ‘radiation disaster’ — Zelenskyy

The world narrowly prevented a radiation catastrophe as electrical energy to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant was reduce for hours resulting from Russian shelling on Thursday, Ukraine’s president has claimed.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the shelling sparked fires within the ash pits of a close-by coal energy station that disconnected the reactor complicated from the facility grid.

Zelenskyy stated the plant’s emergency backup diesel turbines needed to be activated to provide energy wanted to run the plant.

The energy provide ensured by back-up diesel turbines is significant for cooling and security programs on the plant, he stated, praising the Ukrainian technicians who function the plant below the watch of the Russian navy.

“If our station staff had not reacted after the blackout, then we would have already been forced to overcome the consequences of a radiation accident,” he stated in a night deal with.

“Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation one step away from a radiation disaster.”

A Russian-appointed official within the close by occupied city of Enerhodar blamed Ukraine’s armed forces for a fireplace in a forest close to the plant. He stated cities within the space misplaced energy for a number of hours on Thursday.

“This was caused by the disconnection of power lines from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station as a result of provocations by Zelenskyy’s fighters,” Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram. “The disconnection itself was triggered by a fire and short circuit on the power lines.”

Zaporizhzhia’s Russian-installed regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, additionally blamed the transmission-line harm on a Ukrainian assault.

Ukrainian state nuclear firm Energoatom stated it had been the primary full disconnection within the plant, which has change into a hotspot within the six-month-old battle.

It was not instantly clear whether or not the broken line carried outgoing electrical energy or incoming energy, wanted for the reactors’ important cooling programs. A backup line supplying electrical energy from one other plant remained in place, Energoatom stated.

Russia captured the plant in March following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and has managed it since, though Ukrainian technicians nonetheless function it.

The United Nations is searching for entry to the plant and has referred to as for the realm to be demilitarised. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officers are “very, very close” to having the ability to go to Zaporizhzhia, company Director-General Rafael Grossi stated on Thursday.

Russia and Ukraine have accused one another of shelling the location, fuelling fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Nuclear consultants have warned of the danger of injury to the plant’s spent nuclear gas swimming pools or its reactors. Cuts in energy wanted to chill the swimming pools may trigger a disastrous meltdown.

Zelenskyy’s point out of the emergency turbines being activated raised questions of whether or not the cooling programs had been endangered.

Paul Bracken, a nationwide safety professional and professor on the Yale School of Management, stated the priority was that artillery shells or missiles may puncture the reactor partitions and unfold radiation round probably a big space, very similar to the 1986 accident involving the Chornobyl reactor.

A failure on the Zaporizhzhia plant may “kill hundreds or thousands of people, and damage environmentally a far larger area reaching into Europe,” Bracken stated.

“Russian Roulette is a good metaphor because the Russians are spinning the chamber of the revolver, threatening to blow out the brains of the reactor all over Europe,” Bracken stated.

“Anybody who understands nuclear safety issues has been trembling for the last six months,” Mycle Schneider, a marketing consultant and coordinator of the World Nuclear Industry Status Report, stated earlier than the most recent incident.

Ukraine can not merely shut down its nuclear vegetation throughout the battle as a result of it’s closely reliant on them. Its 15 reactors at 4 stations present about half of its electrical energy.