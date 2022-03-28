Zelenksyy says Ukraine studying issue of neutrality 

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksyy stated on Sunday {that a} Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality, a key difficulty for Moscow at battle negotiations, was being intently checked out by Kyiv’s negotiators.

“This point of the negotiations is understandable to me and it is being discussed, it is being carefully studied,” Zelenskyy stated throughout an interview with a number of impartial Russian information organizations.

The Kremlin earlier this month stated Sweden and Austria offered models of neutrality that Ukraine might undertake to assist finish Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Ukraine rejected the proposal saying solely Kyiv might design a system that might be acceptable to Ukrainians.

Negotiations to finish greater than a month of combating in Ukraine have centered on Ukraine staying out of NATO, disarmament and safety ensures.

The two sides are on account of meet subsequent for a second spherical of face-to-face talks subsequent week in Turkey.

